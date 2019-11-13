Passionate advocates put Lower Clarence in good shape

RUGBY LEAGUE: Earlier this month the Lower Clarence Magpies held their annual general meeting and everyone left that meeting in good spirits and looking forward to season 2020.

For once the president was able to name the coaches for the following season - something that has not happened in the last five years. More details about these personnel in another column.

President John Elisaia presented his report in a passionate manner and praised the players who stood by the club to see out their commitment this season. It would have been an easy option for the club to simply roll over and fold but that would have made the task more difficult for next season.

I believe if most of the players could take a leaf out of John's book and follow his example we would be a lot better off.

Too often players are looking for an easy option of just playing (either code) at weekends without any real commitment to training or the club.

Life members Poss and Bill supported the direction the club was heading, even though they often harked back to the good old days, but their advice and mentorship was appreciated by all.

Treasurer Aidan Daniels had done a wonderful job balancing the books this year, given we were without gate takings for the season. Registration of players and insurance costs the club $15,000 a year and some individuals play a game or two and then vanish. That cannot go on.

Our award-winning secretary Belinda has her finger on the pulse of the club and has offered to take on the job for another season, as did all our senior executive. Thanks to them all.

It was reported to the meeting that Luke Douglas announced his retirement from the game and we hope that in the future he may be able to help his old club in some capacity.

Past president Bruce has his foot on the throttle when it comes to ground improvements.

He spoke about the progress at the ground with regard to clubhouse facilities. He and Tim Ryan will be very proud when the opening occurs prior to the start of next season.

Highlight of the meeting was the nomination and unanimous acceptance of Bruce Howard and Tim Ryan for life membership of the club.

Both men have given years and years of service to the club and it is fitting that our new building will come about while their award is announced.