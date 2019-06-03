Passionate Brown puts on kicking master class in Rebels win

KICKING ON: Grant Brown put on a kicking clinic against the Woolgoolga Seahorses at McKittrick Park on Sunday.

KICKING ON: Grant Brown put on a kicking clinic against the Woolgoolga Seahorses at McKittrick Park on Sunday. Mitchell Keenan

RUGBY LEAGUE: The South Grafton Rebels got back into the winners circle with the help of another crafty performance by Grant Brown at McKittrick Performance on Sunday.

The South Grafton five-eighth made his mark on the game setting up an early try and scoring one of his own while converting four from four goals in a complete kicking display.

Brown's almost-perfect display was marred only by a second consecutive week spending time in the sin-bin, but Rebels captain Luke Welch believes it is merely a result of the man's intense love for the game.

"He's a very passionate and competitive footballer and the opposition can often be intimidated by that so they tend to target him a bit more than others,” Welch said.

"When he gets in gear he's an inspirational force for the rest of us.”

INSTRUMENTAL: Grant Brown was key for the South Grafton Rebels in a win against the Woolgoolga Seahorses at McKittrick Park on Sunday. Mitchell Keenan

Welch spoke of the Rebels' turning a new leaf going in to the second half of the season (link) and all went to plan in a round one replay.

"We wanted a fresh start to the second half of the season and we got out there and got what we were after,” he said.

South Grafton lost points for fielding an unregistered player against Woolgoolga earlier in the year but they made up for that on Sunday with the 24-10 win.

"We're two from two over the Seahorses this year in our minds, maybe not on the leader board but yea that win was really important for us moving forward. It reassures us as we take this second round of games head on,” he said.

"It was a tight game, it was really tough but at the end of the day the patience and the camaraderie between the guys brought us out on top.”

"We turned up for each other, inside and outside getting the work done and that's what gave us the points.”

CAPTAINS CONTRIBUTION: Rebels captain Luke Welch getting into it with the Woolgoolga Seahorses at McKittrick Park on Sunday. Mitchell Keenan

Greasy conditions and a heavy downpour proving difficult on the day but the Rebels stood up to the challenge.

"It's hard to control the footy when it's wet, there was some really good contact out there today and with a slippery ball it can come out pretty easily,” he said.

"We got the better of them, we controlled our errors a little bit better than they did and we worked as a team to take charge of the game.”

South Grafton earning a much-needed break that will give players a chance to freshen up before a finals run.

"We'll have a bit of a break and take the long weekend to recuperate. It's come at a good time to give some of our guys with injury a chance to get back to fitness,” he said.