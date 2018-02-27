Pat looks to the past for her future exhibition

WELL-KNOWN local artist Pat Jenkins is showing off a collection of her favourite artworks from the past.

Before she moved to Iluka, Mrs Jenkins flourished as an emerging artist in the New England region.

"My art had been outstanding in high school, but I never thought of it as a career. However in 1978 when one of my paintings was hanging in the Wynne Prize Exhibition in Sydney for six weeks, I decided the time had come for a career change,” she said.

After moving to the Lower Clarence Mrs Jenkins was able to get the the local Arts and Crafts industry going by setting up exhibitions with art works of all genres and exhibiting them with professional art stands.

"I then moved to Esk in the Brisbane Valley and once again I started exhibitions and this time with a show call the "Eskibition,” she said.

"This show was an annual event for Red Cross earning thousands of dollars over the years. This led to forming a very active arts and crafts movement, so Esk became an arts mecca” Mrs Jenkins said.

During these years Mrs Jenkins became a well known exhibitor in Brisbane and Ipswich art communities, and won many awards for her works. She was a member of Royal Queensland Art Society and the Queensland Watercolour Society.

"I came home again to beautiful Iluka where I met the amazing Phyllis Austin,” she said.

"Phyllis had bulldog tenacity and my know-how and leadership and the hard working members of Lower Clarence Arts and Crafts Inc soon became part owners of the Ferry Park precinct, where the local arts and crafts have continued to be showcased for decades.”

Many years of poor health intervened, but now Mrs Jenkins is up and running again, just slower.

In her new exhibition at the Yamba Museum titled 'Now and Then', Mrs Jenkins has included some of her favourite paintings from the past - items she didn't want to part with, but which visitors love to look at.

The exhibition launch will be held on Saturday March 3 at Yamba Museum beginning at 2pm and will be officially opened by Director of the Grafton Regional Gallery, Jude McBean.