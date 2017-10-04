Pateman muscling in on awards

SENIOR SPORTSPERSON: When Rebecca Pateman was crowned the 2017 Musclemania Australia Women's Physique Champion last month, the 21-year-old had no idea what kind of impact the win would have not just on herself, but for those who heard and read about her success.

"The thing I've enjoyed most about winning was how I've noticed that I've inspired other people, I had no idea that it would be possible to do that," she said.

"I've had people of all ages coming up to me and telling me that my story has inspired them to start exercising or join a gym, and that's been amazing.

"I didn't know I had that impact. When I've heard that people have been inspired by me it not only makes me happy but fuels my passion and makes me more motivated.

"It makes me want to keep going and hopefully keep inspiring more people."

Dannielle Purnell and Bec Pateman show off their success from the Muscle Mania contest. Adam Hourigan

Pateman's efforts have won her the Jetts Fitness Senior Sportsperson of the Month award for September, which she said was a surprise.

"I wasn't expecting it at all, but it's great, I'm stoked," she said.

"I only started going to the gym for my own personal thing, I suffered from some insecurities myself and anxiety so going to the gym was a way to help me go through those things. It's my personal hobby that I love, and the fact that I can win awards from that is amazing."

Pateman's next competition is the ICN Queensland State Championships this weekend, and she said she was looking forward to putting herself up against a larger field of competitors.

"I've heard it was a bit of fun so I thought I'd give it a go," she said.

"I have no idea how I'll go, it's just to get out there and see how I compare to a bigger crowd. The training has been about on par to what I was doing for Musclemania so hopefully I'll go well."

Pateman thanked the support she received from her trainer, former Sporsperson of the Month Brad "The Shredded Badger" Clark, as well as her partner, family and friends.

"There's no way I could have done any of this without Brad," she said.

"To have someone with that knowledge and experience to lean on is invaluable."