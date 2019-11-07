Pateman's reputation builds before world titles

Beccy Pateman shows off some moves that she'll use on the world titles stage in Las Vegas.

Beccy Pateman shows off some moves that she'll use on the world titles stage in Las Vegas. Adam Hourigan

BODYBUILDING: The stars keep aligning for local bodybuilder Beccy Pateman as she built on her recent success at the national INBA titles last week in Brisbane.

Pateman had just won the NSW titles the previous week, earning her a spot at the world titles in Las Vegas, as well as earning her pro card designating her as a professional competitor.

Last week, she took to the stage in Brisbane and won the INBA national title in both physique and figure classes.

"It was a total shock again,” Pateman said. "We weren't really aiming at the show. It was just extra experience before Vegas, so to get that as well is mindblowing.”

Pateman flies to Las Vegas this Sunday, giving herself a few days preparation before competing on the 16th.

"I could've competed on the 15th as an amateur, but I've got the pro card, and I've decided to compete as a professional on the 16th,” she said.

"I'm extremely nervous, but extremely excited. It's my first time overseas, and it's a first time for everything there.”

Pateman said despite the nerves and anxiety that still plague her before events, she has a method of pushing through it.

"I just take deep breaths and try and stay in the moment, and don't focus on who is looking at me,” she said.

"I just think of all the time I've prepared and know that I've worked hard for this and know I deserve my time on stage.”

Pateman said there will be at least triple the number of competitors to face at the world, with the figure girls filling the massive Las Vegas stage.

"It's going to be different. I had some amazing feedback at the nationals... so now it's full steam ahead.”

Whatever the results, Pateman said she is looking forward to a break from the extreme training and dieting after this competition, and spending more time with her family.

"And I think I'll enjoy just going for a walk with my dog,” she laughed. "It'll be nice to not have to count how many steps, or how fast, just enjoy going out with him.”