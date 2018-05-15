PATH TO 2020: Three park upgrades planned

FOR many children, a trip to the playground can be the highlight of their day. The same can also apply to parents and carers who are often spotted swinging higher and laughing louder than the children.

The importance of playgrounds in the community rang strong at the listening posts held across the region last year during the formation of the community strategic plan, The Clarence 2027.

Feedback and ideas provided by residents included:

Providing playgrounds for a range of ages;

Incorporating nature play;

Designing inclusive playgrounds for all abilities;

Ensuring the community was consulted in the design process.

All of this feedback has been incorporated into Clarence Valley Council's long-term planning for a sustainable and inclusive network of playgrounds in the Clarence.

In 2014 council audited the 62 playgrounds it managed and found almost half had exceeded their lifespan of 15 years.

Open spaces coordinator David Sutton said many of those contained only one piece of equipment offering little to no play value, yet required the same level of maintenance as a playground with a range of items.

In some cases playgrounds were located within eyesight of another, or in isolated areas that had no supporting facilities.

Mr Sutton said maintaining that number and arrangement of playgrounds was not within the council's budget, so in order to manage the playgrounds effectively, and affordably, the network had to be rationalised.

Since 2015, the playground replacement plan has been rolled out, in consultation with the community.

There are now 38 council-managed playgrounds in the region, including seven that have been upgraded.

This year three large playgrounds will receive major upgrades: Lions Park in Yamba, Bailey Park in Ulmarra and Jacaranda Park in Grafton.

The Jacaranda Park playground has been designed as the centrepiece of the region's playground network.

The design for Jacaranda Park was developed through extensive community input, and the playground, when complete, will be fully inclusive for all abilities and ages.

"We have been planning the redevelopment of Jacaranda Park for a while now,” Mr Sutton said.

"Having a good understanding of all the features the park contains and knowing we have the money to build the project in one go, it's exciting to be getting close to constructing this playground for the community.” Building of the playground is due to start late this year.

Path to 2027 is a weekly column supplied by Clarence Valley Council looking at the implementation of long-term planning for our region.