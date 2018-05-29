PATH TO 2027: Plan caters for residents with disabilities

GETTING INVOLVED: Mitchell Smith, supported by Clarence Care + Support, hosting his weekly radio spot at TLC FM in Yamba.

AS THE Clarence Valley population ages and people live longer, the number of people living with a disability has increased.

According to the 2016 Census results, 8.4 per cent of the Clarence Valley population needed help in their daily lives because of disability. That number has grown by 452 people since the 2011 Census, indicating a growing demand for inclusive planning across the region.

The Disability Inclusion Action Plan 2017-2021 provides a guide to how Clarence Valley Council will meet its responsibilities to people with a disability.

The plan includes goals and strategies to develop positive community attitudes and behaviours towards people with disabilities, support access to meaningful employment and improve access to mainstream services.

The plan also sets out council's commitment to incorporate inclusive design and access into public spaces.

According to council's open spaces manager Peter Birch, the design of all new and upgraded council buildings, facilities, public spaces and streetscapes is guided by the Disability Inclusion Action Plan, including disability access, universally accessible park and street furniture, bubblers, barbecues and accessible toilets.

Inclusion was a big focus for the upgrade of Jacaranda Park in Grafton, to be built this year.

Many toilets in the Clarence Valley have been fitted with Master Locksmiths Access Key locks to provide 24-hour access for people with a disability. MLAK keys available from locksmiths give people with disabilities 24/7 access to facilities across the country, including toilets, playgrounds and beach access.

Toilets with MLAK locks are in Cameron Park and McLachlan Park in Maclean, Hickey Island in Yamba, Lane Boulevard and JJ Lawrence Fields in South Grafton, and Market Square and Jacaranda Park in Grafton.

CVC community projects officer, Claudia Ollenburg said people with a disability and their families and carers, have the same rights as all other people to access services and facilities.

Ms Ollenburg attends the Clarence Valley Access Committee, a group of community members and service providers who raise awareness of access difficulties.

She said disabled parking and making walkways and pathways more accessible for people with disabilities were some of the issues the committee discussed.

Clarence Care + Support offers services to people with disabilities and their carers and family, including respite and day programs.

Path to 2027 is a weekly column supplied by Clarence Valley Council looking at long-term planning.