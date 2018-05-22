PATH TO 2027: Ulmarra gets on the front foot

HAVING A SAY: Residents discuss the issues at an Ulmarra community meeting.

ULMARRA is one village in the Clarence Valley that will see big changes over the next 10 years, including a major upgrade to its riverside park.

As the Pacific Highway upgrade cuts a new line through the Clarence, Ulmarra residents and businesses are preparing for 2020 when their village is bypassed.

The Ulmarra Bypass Community Economic Plan is being developed by council, in consultation with the community, to ensure the village continues to thrive once the bypass goes through.

The plan focuses on economic sustainability and attracting visitors to the town, and incorporates a major makeover of Bailey Park.

Like all planning for Ulmarra, the driving force behind the redevelopment of Bailey Park was community feedback.

Concept plans for Bailey Park are on display at https://bit.ly/2k4jLH0 and residents are urged to take part in the survey and offer feedback by June 8.

Clarence Valley Council open spaces coordinator David Sutton said now was the time for residents and friends of Ulmarra to get involved and have a say about what they would like to see incorporated into the design.

The survey allows people to pick and chose designs for the park, including playground and water play options, pathways, locations for a jetty, viewing platform and toilets, landscaping, and the choice between a central sculpture or an Aboriginal and European heritage destination.

"Once the survey closes, we'll develop a timeline and staging of the redevelopment,” Mr Sutton said.

"Council is committed to upgrading the playground and will seek further funding for other features in the new financial year.”

The Ulmarra Bypass Community Economic Plan is being developed through feedback received from residents at two workshops held this year.

The first workshop encouraged a community conversation as to what Ulmarra should look like after the bypass, and at a follow up meeting residents came up with ways to drive the vision.

This week council will present the community-inspired action plans to residents for feedback, then a draft plan will be placed on public exhibition for further community feedback, before being adopted by council.

Path to 2027 is a weekly column supplied by Clarence Valley Council looking at the implementation of long-term planning for our region.