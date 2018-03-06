PATH TO 2027: What you want your region to look like

LIFESTYLE: In 2017 Clarence Valley residents were asked what they wanted the Clarence Valley to be like in 2027.

LAST year Clarence Valley residents were asked what they wanted the region to be like in 2027.

The resounding response was a safe and inclusive community, with good job prospects, healthy, happy people, and a clean environment.

These aspirations formed the foundations for the Community Strategic Plan (The Clarence 2027) - a community- inspired vision for the next 10 years.

The Path to 2027 will shine a spotlight on projects and people helping to make the 2027 vision a reality, including anti-crime initiatives, the success of headspace and Our Healthy Clarence, increased employment opportunities, and environmental campaigns including the push to be plastic-bag free.

Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay said the Path to 2027 would help to inform people of some of the great projects happening in the Valley.

"The vision set out in the community strategic plan is not only about what council will deliver, it's also about what organisations, community groups and individuals are doing to make the Clarence Valley a great place to live now and into the future,” Mr Lindsay said.

"A lot of the things people have asked for are already happening, so we are well on the way to 2027.”

The Clarence 2027 was formed from the results of extensive community consultation by Clarence Valley Council between 2016 and 2017.