OPINION: Path to a potential career

The Daily Examiner made me feel welcomed and accepted and I have learnt so much about the hard work that goes into producing this newspaper every day.

It is strange to see the guts of something so familiar and something that is a huge part of the Clarence Valley community.

The newspaper has an element of unpredictability and it was exciting to have something different to write about throughout the days.

I wrote about a various range of topics and interviewed a complete array of individuals.

I have been challenged and pushed somewhat out of my comfort zone but it is a positive pressure that I believe has boosted my abilities and my limits.

My experience at The Daily Examiner has been unique and has inspired me to think about having a career as a journalist. The friendships that are built in the office makes the space feel much less intimidating and makes the prospect of dealing with a real job less threatening.

The idea of the future and employment has always seemed daunting to me, but experiencing it first-hand for the four days I was here, helped me overcome that fear slightly.

The Daily Examiner has created a perception of excitement for me of what is to come after school.

Luci Youman is a Year 10 student at Grafton High.