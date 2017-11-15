Pathology under international microscope

THOSE with a special interest in bodily tissue and fluids were celebrating today to mark the third year of International Pathology Day.

Since its inception, pathologists have played an increasingly vital role in the diagnosis and research of a wide variety of diseases.

"We do testing of all types of body samples such as blood, tissue, urine and other substances,” Grafton Hospital pathology laboratory manager Charles Chegwidden said.

"My favourite discipline in pathology is haematology, where we look at diagnosing things like leukaemia.”

Mr Chegwidden said he wanted to get into a medical career, but never considered pathology until he reached tertiary study.

"I was looking for something practical that was science-based,” he said.

"When I found out about the existence of pathology, I started out studying some courses at TAFE and then studied a degree at Charles Sturt University.”

Mr Chegwidden said that there are plenty of options to get into pathology that didn't require the years of training other medical degrees demand.

"There are diploma courses at TAFE or degree courses at university to work in pathology.”

PATHOLOGY FACTS