Patience breeds improving Gypsy

MAIDEN PLATE 1100M: Patience and time is all it took to get Gypsy Aria racing like a champion.

The David Campbell-trained mare is set to race on Maclean Cup Day with her sixth start.

"She ran third on Westlawn Day," Campbell said.

"That was a good run; they are always pretty hard to win those sort of days, and she acquitted herself pretty well."

Campbell said Gypsy Aria has pulled up great from her last run and is raring to go in tomorrow's Columbus Est Land Release Maclean Maiden Plate (1100m) out of barrier 3.

"I expect her to be pretty prominent, she's certainly going to be in the mix, I think," he said.

"There are a couple of horses that have got a bit of form about them, but she's run two places in her last three, she only got beat a lip out here three starts back."

For the mares second last start, she came last in an 810m race in Coffs Harbour, but the run was all about training.

"We put her back to 800 because it had rained so much in Grafton, we couldn't get on the tracks to work them so we put her just over 800 so we had to just give her a fitness work out," Campbell said.

"I don't think 800 suits her; her breed goes further."

As well as training the four-year-old, Campbell is also part owner with Pat Hogan and Gerald Hicks, who have all invested a lot of time in the mare.

"She's four-year-old, rising five, and she's only had five starts. She's only a little mare, so we've been pretty patient and given her a lot of time to mature, as good as she can," Campbell said. "I think the breed actually are better as an older horse."

Carla Dougherty will take the reins of Gypsy Aria tomorrow as Campbell's apprentice.

"She's done a lot of work with the mare, she deserves more of the credit than anyone, she's been patient enough to keep working with her too until she come to herself," Campbell said.

"Carla has a good association with her, she seems to be able to get all horses going pretty well, she's going really well."

Next year, Campbell said the plan is to target the July Carnival.