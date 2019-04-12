Patience is a virtue when building a style: Joyce

PATIENCE NEEDED: Westlawn Tigers in the local derby against Grafton, last year at Junction Hill.

THE message out of Westlawn before this weekend's match was one of patience, with the manager stressing that adherence to the system is key to success.

After last week's tight 3-2 loss to Woolgoolga, Westlawn manager James Joyce said the side may have been guilty of not putting away their chances.

"When that happens, you start to put pressure on yourself and feel like that you should be more goals up than you are,” he said. "So then you start to play a little different to how you normally would.

"We have to recognise our chances come from a certain style of football and we should stick to that because a deviation means we won't get the result we're after.”

Possession-based football played to the team's strengths and James said and it required the team to have faith opportunities would come.

"For that football to work we have to be patient,” he said. "Against good quality opposition you are not going to get bucketloads of chances.

"But you have to be patient enough to wait for the ones that come and then be able to take them.”

The team will travel to Coffs Harbour this weekend to face a Coffs Coast Tigers team who have had one draw and a 4- 0 loss to early pacesetters, Coffs Lions.

"Historically they are a robust team, who scrap really hard,” Joyce said.

"In the past they have liked to push guys hard through the guts, so we are expecting a fairly significant battle in the middle of the park. I think whoever dominates that space is likely to be successful.”