Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue landing on the new Rockhampton Hospital helipad.
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue landing on the new Rockhampton Hospital helipad. Allan Reinikka/ File
News

Patient airlifted with 'severe pain' after horse fall

Shayla Bulloch
by
9th Oct 2018 11:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PATIENT was airlifted to hospital after a fall from a horse left them in severe pain on Monday night.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called to a property in Duaringa around midnight where a 42-year-old patient was suffering from severe back and pelvic pain after they had fallen from a horse that afternoon.

Crews airlifted the patient from a remote airstrip around 95km west of Rockhampton at 12.35am this morning.

After being assessed by the in-flight doctor and paramedics the patient was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

duaringa horse fall qas racq capricorn helicopter rescue service tmbbreakingnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Text message that could land you in jail

    Text message that could land you in jail

    Crime This Australian state is cracking down on those who use their mobile phones to intimidate or stalk others. The penalties could increase significantly.

    • 10th Oct 2018 4:23 AM
    Belflyer ready to climb the mountain

    premium_icon Belflyer ready to climb the mountain

    Horses Sleepless Shelton dreaming of win in $1.3m race

    Hall over water is on solid ground

    premium_icon Hall over water is on solid ground

    News Harwood hall's unique design 'never be built again'

    Vote to end booze ban for Feast

    premium_icon Vote to end booze ban for Feast

    News Otpus River Feast gets vote of approval for major part of event

    Local Partners