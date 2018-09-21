Patient saved from 'exiting' window during hospital fire

HEROIC ACTION: Three hospital staff saved a woman's life when she tried to exit an open window during an electrical incident at the Lismore Base Hospital.

QUICK thinking by Lismore Base Hospital staff no doubt saved a life when they prevented a woman from jumping out a window on the eighth level of the building during an emergency incident.

The Northern New South Wales Local Health District confirmed a patient had to be restrained on Wednesday when she sought to escape during an "electrical incident" where a small fire sent smoke through some of the wards.

It is understood the woman was in the C-8 ward at the time.

NNSWLHD acting chief executive Lynne Weir said the incident occurred when the windows in the ward were opened under the instruction of the fire brigade to allow smoke to escape.

"A patient did try to exit through a window," she said.

"But hospital staff came to the patient's assistance and no-one was injured."

Ms Weir said the windows on the ward are always secured and can only be opened by staff using a special tool.

However, Brett Holmes, General Secretary, NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association said this was an incident which obviously required a review.

"The NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association expects there to be further investigation into this incident by hospital management," he said.

"We commend the quick-thinking nurses, whose diligence prevented the patient from any harm."

On Wednesday, Ms Weir said no patients or staff were in danger during the "electrical incident" at the hospital.

She said a fire crew was called in relation to the incident, which involved a portable power unit belonging to a contractor in one of the wards.

"Hospital staff immediately extinguished the small fire, which was contained to the power unit," she said.

"Patients remained in the ward but were moved away from the unit."

Once patients returned to their rooms, the windows were opened "under instruction from the fire brigade" to allow smoke to escape the building.