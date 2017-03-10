31°
Patients enjoy a little comfort

Caitlan Charles | 10th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
HELPING HAND: Jan Gillett and Ruth Melouney from the Jacaranda Embroidery Group with Kerry Harman, clinical nurse specialist in aged care at the Palliative Ward.
PATIENTS Grafton Base Hospital Palliative Care Unit will be sitting comfortably after a donation by the Jacaranda Embroidery Group.

After raising money through their exhibition at at the Jacaranda Festival, the group have donated four Roho Cushions to the Palliative Care Unit at GBH.

Jacaranda Embroidery Group convenor Ida Hewitt said they hold the fundraiser every two years and donate the money to charity.

"The (cushions) are used for people who need a lot of care,” she said.

The cushions inflate and help the elderly patients be more comfortable.

"We had Helen Adams (Transitional Nurse Practitioner Palliative Care at GBH) come and talk to the embroidery group one day, and one of the ladies suggested that was something we could do,” Ms Hewitt said.

"Helen came to us and told us what they do and what their needs are so we thought, 'right that sounds like a really worthy cause'.

"The previous exhibition we gave money to the Oncology Unit and a chair was purchased.”

The cushions cost the group $2844 all together, but the group still have donations left to give.

"We're going to give $4000 to the Westpac Helicopter Rescue Service,” she said.

"Who knows when any one of us will be involved in an accident and we might need care or emergency treatment, so we support them on a regular basis.”

Ms Hewitt said the group get great joy in giving back to the community.

"It's a way we can help the community by raising the money,” she said.

The Jacaranda Embroidery Group is always looking for more members and can help people with any level of experience learn to embroider.

