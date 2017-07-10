19°
Patricia our new Jacaranda matron

Lesley Apps
| 10th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
2017 Jacaranda Festival Matron of Honour Patricia Hewitt.
2017 Jacaranda Festival Matron of Honour Patricia Hewitt.

YOU could say this year's Jacaranda Matron of Honour, Patricia Hewitt, takes her commitment to the Jacaranda Festival pretty seriously.

Not only has she not missed a festival since she was five but she also cut short her honeymoon and had a baby (no, not in the same year) without skipping a beat.

So it was only a matter of time before some friendly pressure from her fellow U3A members resulted in her taking on the historical role.

"I was at lunch with some of the ladies and we were discussing how Grafton needs the races and the Jacaranda Festival and how if you don't stand up and support these things they fade away,” Ms Hewitt said.

"So they looked at me and raised their eyebrows. I've been asked to nominate for matron a few times before and always said I haven't got time so they just said 'well, make time', so I agreed to give it try.

"I figured I already belong to so many different organisations, what's one more thing.

"Next thing I was getting a phone call from Jacaranda Festival co-ordinator Donna (Hunt) congratulating me.”

Ms Hewitt said she had not missed a Jacaranda since she danced under the maypole at age 5.

"We even had to come back from our honeymoon in 1961 to attend the Jacaranda float procession,” she said.

"And the year I had my first daughter (Caroline) it was on a Jacaranda Thursday. But that was the only day I missed that year. I had one day off to have the baby.”

Ms Hewitt has also helped judge signature events across the festivals including the shop window competitions and nursing home displays.

"I've also been involved with the floral displays at the Cathedral over the years,” she said.

It seems that kind festival commitment has spread to other members of the Hewitt family.

"Our family has always been involved in Jacaranda in some way or another. My daughter Leanne was a Jacaranda Princess and now looks after the Junior Jacaranda competition. She drives the juniors' float while my son drives the seniors' float,” she said.

Ms Hewitt said she may have to sit in the cabin with her son this year given the excellent response from queen nominees this year.

"We are really pleased to get eight candidates this year. I'm really looking forward to being 'mum' to all the girls. The other matrons have had it too easy lately,” she laughed.

"I had two daughters of my own so I'm looking forward to having another eight.”

