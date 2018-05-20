Patrick Deegan new ALP candidate for Page

PAGE TURNER: Casino resident Patrick Deegan has been chosen as the ALP candidate to battle sitting MP Kevin Hogan for the seat of Page in the next federal election.

I FOUND out just before 4pm today and I'm very excited."

Casino resident Patrick Deegan was elated to learn he had won Labor pre-selection for the seat of Page and will be taking on Kevin Hogan at the next federal election.

Mr Deegan was up against Lismore mayor Isaac Smith whom many felt sure would get the tick of approval.

"I am very excited and looking forward to the challenge of standing up for the people of Page during the election campaign," he said.

"My campaign will be based on standing up for the working people, the people the National Party ignores."

Mr Deegan said he believed he could also give Casino more attention that the town deserved.

"Casino is one part of the electorate too often ignored and taken for granted," he said.

"I want to stand up for those people impacted by cuts to penalty rates and who want proper funding for health, education and agriculture in our region."

While he said he's going to an enjoy his victory tonight, after that it's time to get to work.

"I will have a small celebration tonight," he said.,

"Then I'll roll up my sleeves and get into it tomorrow."