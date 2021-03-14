Patriot wins Yamba Cup; Dunn, McGuren extend title leads

Raymond Spokes rode John Sprague trained Patriot to victory in the Yamba Golf & Country Club Yamba Cup (1215m) at the Blues, Brews & BBQs Day at Clarence River Jockey Club on Sunday, 14th March, 2021. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

Raymond Spokes rode John Sprague trained Patriot to victory in the Yamba Golf & Country Club Yamba Cup (1215m) at the Blues, Brews & BBQs Day at Clarence River Jockey Club on Sunday, 14th March, 2021. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

Six-year-old gelding Patriot ($5.50) won the $22,000 Yamba Golf & Country Club Yamba Cup (1215m) courtesy of a "gun ride" by Ray Spokes at Clarence River Jockey Club's Blues, Brews & BBQs Day on Sunday.

The John Sprague-trained son of Reward For Effort notched his eighth win at his 46th start, holding out Donna Grisedale trained Banjo's Voice ($13, Jon Grisedale) and Neville Boyle trained first emergency Kijito ($12, Chris Taylor) for the win.

Spokes had sat Patriot in behind leader Rexx ($7, Jodi Worley) as the Armidale gelding put pace into the cup feature. Spokes then peeled out in the straight to win the sprint.

"We had the run of the race," Spokes admitted of a horse he said "has changed his mind and decided to have a go".

Raymond Spokes rode John Sprague trained Patriot to victory in the Yamba Golf & Country Club Yamba Cup (1215m) at the Blues, Brews & BBQs Day at Clarence River Jockey Club on Sunday, 14th March, 2021. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

Sprague said the good pace in the race helped a horse who is tough to train.

"He pulls hard in his track work," he said.

"He's a real thinking horse too, we have a lot of trouble with him but when there is a bit of speed on he can lob along and laps it up."

Spokes grabbed a running double in successive when the Coffs Harbour jockey piloted Warren Dean-trained Shows Pride in the penultimate race of the day, the $22,000 Yamba Pumps & Irrigation Class 1 Handicap (1215m).

It was the gelding's second win following a maiden win at Coffs Harbour back in early December.

Shows Pride was a horse with plenty of problems.

"I nearly gave up on him," Dean admitted.

Dean believes he is a "mile" horse while Spokes said the son of Show A Heart is a "bit more sensible in the head" this time in.

"We got a good tempo and that made my job easy," he said.

Raymond Spokes rode John Sprague trained Patriot to victory in the Yamba Golf & Country Club Yamba Cup (1215m) at the Blues, Brews & BBQs Day at Clarence River Jockey Club on Sunday, 14th March, 2021. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

Meanwhile Murwillumbah trainer Matt Dunn and Grafton jockey Matt McGuren combined for more success at Grafton when the two Northern Rivers Racing Association heavyweights claimed a running double.

Their success began when they won the $22,000 Yamba Pumps & Irrigation Class 2 Handicap (1720m) with Triple The Fun.

The four-year-old daughter of Snitzel has won three of her 11 starts for Dunn and finished powerfully to run down the Kris Lees-trained Vanbari.

Then three-year-old filly Hallowed Dreams motored home to win the $22,000 Yamba Bowling Club Maiden Plate (1115m).

The daughter of Hallowed Crown had debuted at Grafton when fourth to Magic Smile over 1000m back in October.

"She was really good today," said Keira Dunn, wife of trainer Matt.

"She's carrying a bit more condition and will be even better next preparation."

She said her husband allows all his horses "all the time they need" and said she will "turn into a lovely horse".

McGuren said the filly "did everything right".

"She was strong through the line," McGuren said of a filly he expects to "get further".

Brisbane-based jockey Ben Thompson rode a winning double for Eagle Farm trainers Steven O'Dea and Matthew Hoysted including Enrique in the Yamba Caravan Centre Maiden Handicap (1420m) at the Blues, Brews & BBQs Day at Clarence River Jockey Club on Sunday, 14th March, 2021. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

Eagle Farm-trained Stellar Magic won the second race at Grafton for the Steve O'Dea and Matthew Hoysted stable.

The two-year-old daughter of Star Turn had debuted with a second at Eagle Farm in October last year and resumed from a good spell to cruise to a two length-plus win in the $22,000 Clarence Coast Air Conditioning 2YO Maiden Plate (1015m) in 58.06secs.

O'Dea and Hoysted combined with Ben Thompson for a running double when the Brisbane-based jockey saved ground on the inside to pave the way for a breakthrough win for Enrique in race five.

Brisbane-based jockey Ben Thompson rode a winning double for Eagle Farm trainers Steven O'Dea and Matthew Hoysted including Enrique in the Yamba Caravan Centre Maiden Handicap (1420m) at the Blues, Brews & BBQs Day at Clarence River Jockey Club on Sunday, 14th March, 2021. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

Think Glory had run fourth for the duo but had also run fairly.

"Good to go home with a double," Hoysted quipped after Enrique's win.

A three-year-old son of Sebring, the gelding won courtesy of a great ride by Thompson.

"He's a work in progress," Ben Thompson said of Enrique.

"He settled further back than normally would have and I was able to find the rail."

A couple of his opposition in front of him worked off the rail and Thompson had no hesitation to drive through and onto success.

Brisbane-based jockey Ben Thompson rode a winning double for Eagle Farm trainers Steven O'Dea and Matthew Hoysted including Enrique in the Yamba Caravan Centre Maiden Handicap (1420m) at the Blues, Brews & BBQs Day at Clarence River Jockey Club on Sunday, 14th March, 2021. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

Hoysted said "Ben saved all that ground" which led to the win and could lead to more success over more ground in the future.

"This trip away will help him too," Hoysted said.

The day started well for Beaudesert trainer Ben Ahrens when Lincoln Town claimed the $22,000 Kensei Club Closing Soon Class 1/Maiden Plate (2230m).

Lincoln Town and Nature Boy had led early but the Lea Selby-trained Nature Boy wanted to race keener and launched out to a six or seven length lead.

Anthony Allen allowed Lincoln Town to ease back out of the speed battle and reaped the benefits as the five-year-old gelding surged home for his second career win.



2020-21 NORTHERN RIVERS RACING ASSOCIATION PREMIERSHIPS

Unofficial and compiled by Geoff Newling after the Sunday, March 14 meeting at Grafton.

TRAINERS

38: Matt Dunn.

16: Brett Bellamy.

12: John Shelton.

11: Edward O'Rourke.

8: Kacy Fogden, Stephen Lee, Kris Lees.

7: Brett Dodson, Shane Everson, Warren Gavenlock, Billy Healey, Jason Reilly.

JOCKEYS

43: Matthew McGuren.

26: Ben Looker.

25: Ray Spokes.

22: Luke Rolls.

18: Andrew Mallyon.

17: Jon Grisedale.

16: Kirk Matheson.

APPRENTICES

16: Emily Atkinson.

10: Kyle Wilson-Taylor.

9: Leah Kilner.

5: Melea Castle.

4: Cejay Graham.

3: Dylan Gibbons, Zac Lloyd, Georgina McDonnell.