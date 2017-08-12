Patterson hits the Yamba Bowlo jackpot

THRILLED: Judy Patterson is presented a cheque by Zoe Collier (right) who drew Ms Patterson's member number.

FOR more than a decade, Judy Patterson has religiously attended Yamba Bowling Club's Wicked Wednesday Draw hoping for a win.

It took 16 years but finally her persistence paid off: Ms Patterson hit the jackpot last week when her member number was drawn.

With her winnings of $8000, she plans to go on a cruise to New Zealand.

The club's executive gaming host Blake Wolfe said it was great to see a local, who has been a member of the club since it was at the old clubhouse, win the jackpot.

"She comes every Wednesday night and stays for the raffle, then does indoor bowls,” Mr Wolfe said.

The Wicked Wednesday Draw is played between five different clubs.

When asked how often someone in Yamba won the money, Mr Wolfe said it was all luck of the draw.

"How it works is we draw a lucky club and then that lucky club conducts two members' club draws between 5.30 and 7.30pm,” he said.

"It's hard to say how often someone here might win. It could be next week or it could be next year.

"The jackpot starts at $5000 and then it goes up $750 every week from there.”