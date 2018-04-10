Patterson, Powell shine at Commonwealth Games

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 10: Lakeisha Patterson of Australia competes during the Women's S8 50m Freestyle Final on day six of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Optus Aquatic Centre on April 10, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

SWIMMING: The region's swimmers have starred in the pool on the final night of swimming action at the Commonwealth Games.

Caboolture's Lakeisha Patterson powered her way to a dominant gold medal victory in the women's S8 50m freestyle final on Tuesday night.

It was her second gold medal at the Gold Coast event.

"If someone told me this is where I'd be at, at this point in my career four years ago at my Games debut I wouldn't have believed them,” Patterson told channel 7.

"It's just so exciting to be able to come out here and represent my country in front of my country.

"It's just things that you dream of and it's absolutely incredible.”

University of the Sunshine Coast swimmer Logan Powell claimed bronze on his Commonwealth Games debut in the men's S9 100m backstroke final.

He did a personal best in the heats and was in fine form on Tuesday night but touched the wall in third behind Brenden Hall (gold) and Timothy Hodge.

"It's absolutely unreal, to come to a home games like this and do a PB, you can't ask for much more and now I get to step up on the podium and claim my first international medal with these legends,” Powell said.