27°
News

Paul Carter enters plea on drug supply charges

Paul Carter, pictured here in 2016, has entered pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine to a former teammate.
Paul Carter, pictured here in 2016, has entered pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine to a former teammate. John Grainger
Jarrard Potter
by

FORMER NRL bad boy Paul Carter has pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine to his ex-Roosters teammate Shaun Kenny-Dowall in a Sydney court today.

Carter made a return to bush footy earlier this year when he joined the Coffs Harbour Comets after being released by the Sydney Roosters in June, and is the son of Group 2 representative coach and Penrith Panthers legend Steve Carter.

Paul Carter will now be sentenced on November 29 for supplying Kenny-Dowall with cocaine at the popular city nightclub The Ivy in May this year.

The Daily Telegraph understands Carter was captured on the nightclub's security footage handing over the drugs.

Kenny-Dowall pleaded guilty to having 0.29 grams of cocaine on him when he fronted court earlier this year.

Full story here: Paul Carter pleads guilty to supplying cocaine to Roosters teammate

Grafton Daily Examiner
Doctor sexual assault case adjourned again

Doctor sexual assault case adjourned again

A FORMER Lismore specialist accused of sexual and indecent assault offences spanning over two decades is expected to be arraigned in the District Court.

The Perfect Blend is no longer a dream

CUP OF CHEER: N'Dea Skeels, owner Cheron Deem, Katisha Meaney and April Flavell-Adams enjoy a laugh over before the opening of new coffee shop A Perfect Blend in Grafton.

Every coffee drinker searches for the perfect blend

Coke lovers' outrage at pizza maker's Pepsi decision

Pizza at Domino's.

Outrage post attracts 14k likes and almost 3000 comments

Rain not expected to hang around

\"Thick billowing rain filled clouds about to burst.\" The late afternoon storm which passed through the Clarence Valley on Monday, 28th November, 2016.

Heaviest rainfall recorded on Monday in months

Local Partners