OFF AGAIN: Yamba McDonalds owner Paul Bews gets ready to ride again for Ronald McDonald House charities.
Business

Paul doubles down on the pain for good cause

2nd Aug 2018 12:10 AM
MCDONALD'S Yamba owner Paul Bews will swap the burgers for a bike next month to raise money for a good cause.

He will join 13 other riders to take on a 570km ride from Airlie Beach to Palm Cove as part of the Ride for Sick Kids, to raise more than $120,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities across Queensland.

Mr Bews, who is participating for the third straight year, and said despite the obvious pains of the ride each day, he was motivated by the people who he met each year on the ride.

"We stop in a lot of places, and we finish up at the Palm Cove retreat, and to see the kids and the families, what we're going through is nothing what they do, so it's a very small sacrifice.”

To prove the point, Mr will hit the road once again just two days after finishing the ride, participating in the Ronald McDonald House Half Marathon on the Sunshine Coast, to help raise additional funds for the charity.

Since first taking part in RFSK back in 2016, Paul has raised over $4,000 for RMHC.

This year, he hopes to improve on his previous efforts and raise $2,500.

Mr Bews said that donations could be made through the Ordinary Heroes page at https://2018rfskqld.everydayhero.com /au/paul-bews-yamba mcdonald-s , and people or businesses who were interested in getting involved next year could contact them through the page.

