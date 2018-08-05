Menu
How good would this be? Everything Origin can’t be these days.
Rugby League

Gallen targets McGuire for State of Origin grudge fight

by Phil Rothfield sports editor-at-large
5th Aug 2018 11:59 AM
A BOXING promoter is trying to set up the biggest rugby league grudge match in years - a fight between Broncos forward Josh McGuire and Cronulla Sharks veteran, Paul Gallen.

The fact McGuire is so despised in NSW and Gallen likewise in Queensland would attract unprecedented interest for a fight between footballers.

Promoter Matt Rose, who staged the Gallen v Junior Paulo bout in 2016, has spoken to both players about the possibility of a fight first raised last year.

Gallen is keen for the fight anywhere, anytime against the man who was labelled a "grub" on Thursday night when caught pulling the hair of Canterbury's Adam Elliott.

 

McGuire is facing one or two games on the sidelines for his act.

"If he's (McGuire) chasing the fight, as I've been told, I'm happy to accommodate him," Gallen said. "I heard the same thing last year and he pulled out.

"To be honest, boxing is not something I've been looking to pursue and I still haven't made up my mind about playing football next year.

"Let's see what happens."

Josh McGuire faces a stint on the sidelines after his hair-pulling escapade. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Josh McGuire faces a stint on the sidelines after his hair-pulling escapade. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Footballer fights in the past have been gimmicky events - think Chris Sandow v Todd Carney - but this is one with genuine hate and real rivalry between two of the most polarising figures in the game.

Gallen would have the obvious advantage with his previous experience in the ring, having won his seven professional and two amateur fights.

But Broncos insiders reckon McGuire would be the Sharks veteran's toughest opponent.

Rose is looking at venues in Sydney and Brisbane during the first week of December.

Former Swans and Giants AFL ruckman Shane Mumford made his boxing debut last month and is also keen to fight Gallen, but that's a long-term goal.

