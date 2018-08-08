Green on the spot over Bolton charge

PAUL Green has come under fire with the Cowboys coach forced to defend the selection of prop Scott Bolton for Thursday night's Women in League Round derby against the Broncos.

Bolton has been named on the bench to face the Broncos in Townsville - three months after the veteran prop was charged with indecently assaulting a female during a trip to Sydney to play Wests Tigers in Round 10.

The matter has been adjourned and with Bolton yet to be dealt with in a court of law, the grand final prop has remained a regular fixture in the Cowboys' squad.

But with the NRL this week celebrating the annual contribution of women in rugby league, the Bolton saga reached a flashpoint when Green was grilled over the prop's selection.

Asked if he felt comfortable with Bolton appearing during the Women in League Round, Green said: "I don't want to comment too much about that matter given it is ongoing."

Paul Green may need to reconsider his team. (Zak Simmonds)

Another Cowboy facing an uncertain future is off-contract centre Kane Linnett, who is on the lookout for a new club after being told he will not be retained next season.

It is understood the 29-year-old, who has scored 53 tries in 160 games for the Cowboys and was a member of their 2015 premiership team, has interest from French rugby.

Linnett can stake his claim for a new NRL contract by outpointing Broncos and NSW Origin speed machine James Roberts at 1300 Smiles Stadium.

"It's not a good part of the job," Green said of informing Linnett he isn't wanted for 2019. "Especially with a guy like Kane, he has contributed a lot to our success, he is a good guy to have around so it's not easy."

Green backed retiring champion Johnathan Thurston to fire in his final derby clash against the Broncos team he tormented in the 2015 grand final.

"It's a big game, I know 'JT' is looking forward to it as are the other guys," Green said.

"They (Broncos-Cowboys clashes) are usually close encounters.

"It's the last one JT will be involved in so it's a reason for the fans to come out and have a look. It's a big occasion for us and we are looking forward to it."