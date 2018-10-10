Mega new Bluesfest line-up revealed

PAUL Kelly's name is rightfully at the top of the list of artists who have been added to the Bluesfest 30th anniversary shindig next year.

He is a favourite son of the annual festival and with the release of his new record Nature on Friday, will be one of the highlights of the Easter event.

But eager eyes were quickly skimming the roll call for how many women and non-binary performers will be gracing the stages near Byron Bay next Easter.

Paul Kelly joins Bluesfest as he releases his new record Nature this week. Picture: Supplied.

Bluesfest courted controversy after the release of their first line-up with only Kasey Chambers and three other female acts announced on the bill out of 27 bands and performers.

This time around, 11 out of 19 artists in the second announce are women or non-binary.

Julia Stone, without brother Angus, the r&b and gospel queen Mavis Staples, American bassist and rapper Meshell Ndegeocello, soulful sensation Caiti Baker and acclaimed urban music star Mojo Juju are among the line-up.

Julia Stone will be flying solo at Bluesfest. Picture: Supplied

Guitar virtuoso Ruthie Foster is back for Bluesfest. Picture: Supplied.

But what Bluesfest critics failed to acknowledge when sledging the first line-up was the high proportion of people of colour and also diversity of genres which the festival supports.

In the second line-up, there are intriguing blues guitar women including Ruthie Foster, Samantha Fish and Melody Angel.

Deva Mahal, the daughter of the legendary Taj Mahal, started playing with her father at the age of five and makes her Bluesfest debut next year.

Irish rock musician Hozier will tour Australia for Bluesfest. Picture: Supplied.

Other artists confirmed for 2019 including Irish chartoppers Hozier, whose new record features a duet with Mavis Staples, and David Gray.

Lukas Nelson, who debuted at the festival this year, will return with his band Promise of the Real.

Lukas Nelson is winning acclaim for his work on A Star Is Born. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.

The son of Willie Nelson is enjoying his own moment right now as a contributor to the soundtrack of The Star Is Born, alongside Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. He also stars in the movie as a member of Cooperâ€™s band.

And starspotters will be delighted that Bluesfest will get some model glamour side of stage when Gary Clark Jr and his Australian partner Nicole Trunfio descend on Byron next year.

More artists will be announced to join Jack Johnson, Ben Harper and George Clinton before the end of the year.