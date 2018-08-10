Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Ex-mayor Paul Pisasale hit with nine more charges

by Kelmeny Fraser
10th Aug 2018 6:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale has been slapped with nine further charges, including corruption and multiple counts of fraud.

Pisasale, who quit the job after being stopped with $50,000 cash at a Melbourne Airport in May last year, is already facing 14 charges following an ongoing Crime and Corruption Commission probe.

He is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on August 13.

The CCC has also laid further charges against Brisbane barrister Sam Di Carlo.

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale at an earlier court appearance
Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale at an earlier court appearance


It issued a release this afternoon stating a 61-year-old Eight Mile Plains man would face one additional charge of official corruption contrary to Section 87 of the Criminal Code.

He is expected to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on August 28.

Di Carlo is already facing charges including money laundering, perjury, possessing ammunition and restricted drugs.

Pisasale was charged with corruption in October, with the Director of Public Prosecutions expected to substitute the charges with multiple secret commission charges.

He is also on existing fraud and perjury charges.

The CCC's investigation has now resulted in 15 people being charged with 86 offences.

ccc editors picks paul pisasale

Top Stories

    Fields of fire ignite senses

    premium_icon Fields of fire ignite senses

    News 'Considering the number of fires that we light each year right next to very flammable crops we have very few problems'

    Historic post office clocktower keeps on ticking

    premium_icon Historic post office clocktower keeps on ticking

    Community Thanks to the work of Jim Peoples' the clock keeps on ticking

    WATCH: Huge girder installed on new $48 million bridge

    premium_icon WATCH: Huge girder installed on new $48 million bridge

    News 115-year-old timber bridge is in the process of being replaced

    Grub stole charity donations

    Grub stole charity donations

    News Someone stole money from the charity bucket in South Grafton

    Local Partners