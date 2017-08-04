Paul saddled up for ride to help sick kids

WHEN Paul Bews moved to Yamba three years ago, it sparked a newfound interest in cycling. His hobby has now become a way to give back to the community, with Paul about to take part in his second Ride for Sick Kids.

The McDonald's Yamba licensee is getting ready to take on the 660km ride from Airlie Beach to Cairns, which begins on Sunday.

"It should be a lot of fun, the first day is about 180km which is definitely the longest but I'm looking forward to it," Mr Bews said.

"I enjoy my fitness as a whole, I do triathlons and train in Yamba, and riding is a part of that and there's some really good roads to ride on with lovely scenery around here.

"It's not just that though, the Ronald McDonald House is one of the biggest charities associated with McDonald's, and to help them out in this way means a lot. It's just one way that I think I can help out, by raising some funds and awareness.

"Being in a regional town like Yamba, kids do get sick unfortunately and the support they get from the Ronald McDonald house is definitely appreciated."

Mr Bews said his goal was to raise $3000 from donations to help support the Ride for Sick Kids.

"My crew have been outstanding in helping me with my fundraising goal," he said.

To support the Ride for Sick Kids, visit McDonald's Yamba or visit his Everyday Hero page.