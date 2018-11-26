Woman sues supermarket giant for $250k

A GOLD Coast woman is suing a supermarket giant for $250,000 for injury, claiming it did not show her how to properly lift groceries she was delivering as an employee.

Paula Marie Smith, 51, has allegedly permanently injured her shoulder from lifting a crate out of the back of a van, according to documents lodged in court.

Ms Smith, is claiming more than a quarter of a million dollars for the damage done by the injury she got working as a delivery driver for Coles.

Documents filed in the Southport District Court outline allegations that Coles did not show Ms Smith how to properly lift the groceries from the truck.

The documents state Ms Smith was delivering a load of groceries to an Arundel home on April 20, 2015 which required her to park the van on top of a hill and for her to reach up from the ground to grab the top crate in a stack of three.

"(Ms Smith) was required to reach forward with her arms outstretched, away from her body and above shoulder height, and lift the top plastic crate up and away from the plastic crate below it, turn her body and then place the plastic crate on a two wheel workman trolley positioned on the roadway," the document said.

It was while doing that movement Ms Smith injured her left shoulder.

Ms Smith is asking for $252,415.15 after the injury left her with an "inability to return to work as a customer service assistance / delivery driver, as a result of ongoing permanent impairment of her left shoulder".

The documents also claim Ms Smith did not have proper training.

"(Coles) did not provide to (Ms Smith) any, or any adequate, instructions or training as to how to safely assess where and how to park a delivery van in order to facilitate safe manual handling of plastic crates," the claim said.

It is also alleged Coles forbid its drivers from parking in customer's driveways meaning they would always have to park on the street.

Ms Smith will have to spend the rest of her life taking medication to help with the pain in her shoulder as well as receive regular massages.

A spokesman from Coles said he was unable to comment as the matter was still before the courts.

Coles is yet to file a defence in court.

