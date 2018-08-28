Hanson fires up over ‘final solution’

IT WAS always going to be a divisive Q&A; with Bob Katter, Pauline Hanson and Larissa Waters going head-to-head.

And with audience members throwing in a few questions about "White Australia" and a "final solution" to immigration, things quickly became as heated as the north Queensland town they filmed the show in.

After a brief chat on last week's leadership spill, the conversation quickly turned to Australia and race relations.

Things really kicked off when One Nation leader Pauline Hanson continued her condemnation of Fraser Anning's "final solution" speech, admitting she had "no idea what it meant" originally.

"That was a please explain moment," she said.

Pauline Hanson on Q&A. Pauline Hanson. Picture: ABC

When Ms Hanson lamented the years she had been tagged with the "White Australia" policy, Greens senator Larissa Waters butted in.

"I wonder why?"

"There's no wonder why, Larissa. I never said that. I called for equality. If you look at my immigration policy it is non-discriminatory.

"It's people like you and the media that have misrepresented what I've tried to say over the years. I would not be associated with it because I've never called for it. Never, ever," Ms Hanson said.