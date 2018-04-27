Make them wait: Hanson’s plan for immigrants

Pauline Hanson wants to extend the waiting period for people wanting to become a citizen to eight years. Picture Kym Smith

PAULINE Hanson says eight years is enough time to gauge whether a migrant is of "bad character" before attaining an Australian citizenship.

Speaking in Brisbane this morning following news the Government's online citizenship poll had been "hijacked" by bodies overseas, Senator Hanson called for a plebiscite to ascertain the views of Australians on the current immigration rules.

The One Nation leader moved her private member's Bill in February which pushed to amend citizenship regulations, including extending the waiting period for people wanting to become a citizen to eight years.

"There are a lot of countries around the world that have to wait six to seven years," she said.

"It's (eight-year wait) a test to see that people really do want to be Australian citizens.

"If they have to wait eight years we'll see if they're a bad character or not."

Senator Hanson said Australians should be asked three questions if a plebiscite was undertaken including should permanent residents wait eight years for citizenship, should applicants be required to speak English and should Australia's immigration intake be reduced.

"These (online poll interference) are disgusting examples of foreign interference into Australia's democratic process and I've since notified the committee of the breach," she said.

"I will be seeking to speak with the Prime Minister to call for a plebiscite where genuine Australian citizens can have a say in their country.

"For too long Australia's over-generous intake of close to 200,000 migrants each year has resulted in a percentage of undesirable people.

"Once granted citizenship it makes it impossible to deport them for serious crimes or their lack of interest to integrate into society."

At the moment, anyone wanting to become an Australian citizen must have lived locally for at least four years and have lived in Australian for at least 12 months as a permanent resident.