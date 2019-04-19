One Nation candidate’s controversial post

PAULINE Hanson has been drawn into another religious discrimination saga after she backed a Queensland candidate who mocked Muslims and claimed Bill Shorten would introduce Islamic law.

In a post on Facebook made late at night on the eve of Good Friday, One Nation's Fairfax candidate Paul Henselin used a digitally altered image of Mr Shorten wearing an Arab headdress with the slogan "vote one for sharia law".

The post included an image based on internet memes used by right wing conspiracy theorists to attack former US President Barack Obama's 2012 campaign.

Paul Henselin.

Pauline Hanson.

Mr Henselin refused to defend the post when contacted by The Courier-Mail.

"I'm not speaking on behalf of that right now," he said.

"I have to be somewhere."

He then hung up and switched off his mobile phone.

Senator Hanson, who was alerted to the post after leaving a Good Friday church service, bizarrely demanded Mr Shorten rule out support for Islamic law.

She claimed Labor's support for stronger racial discrimination laws would "inadvertently implement blasphemy laws which many Australians see as the first step towards Sharia Law".

"I call on Bill Shorten and the Labor Party to publicly come out and tell the Australian people that they will never support or implement any parts of Sharia Law in Australia," she said.

The comments, made on one of the holiest days in the Christian calendar, come after Ms Hanson and her closest aides were caught on camera planning ways to wind back anti-gun laws and expressing doubts about the Port Arthur massacre.

Senator Hanson has been rebuked by both sides of politics for a stunt in which she appeared in parliament wearing a black burqa in 2017.

At the time, then Attorney General George Brandis said Senator Hanson should be "very very careful of the offence you may do to the religious sensibilities of other Australians".

"To ridicule that community, to drive it into a corner, to mock its religious garments, is an appalling thing to do, and I would ask you to reflect on your behaviour," he said at the time.

A Labor spokeswoman declined to comment on the post.