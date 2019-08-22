Menu
Pauline Hanson has had her Twitter account suspended.
Politics

Pauline Hanson suspended from Twitter

by Ally Foster
22nd Aug 2019 3:08 PM

PAULINE Hanson has been suspended from Twitter after comments she made about using cattle prods on protesters.

The One Nation leader's account has been temporarily suspended for "violating rules against abuse and harassment", according to Twitter.

The suspension comes after she suggested electric cattle prods should be used to disperse protesters in Brisbane.

 

 

Senator Hanson has appealed the suspension, describing it as part of the ongoing efforts of the left to stop freedom of speech and silence anyone with whom they don't agree.

"I don't see how my tweet was somehow offensive and potentially harmful, if those tweets wishing I'd fall of Uluru are not," Senator Hanson said.

"This is just a concerted effort by the left to once again push for the censorship of conservative politicians and commentators, but I won't be silenced and I will keep working for the good of all Australians."

More to come.

hanson onenation twitter

