31°
Lifestyle

Pauline Hanson's views "ignorant, dangerous" on vaccines

Jason Tin, The Daily Telegraph | 6th Mar 2017 7:50 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PAULINE Hanson must apologise and retract her "crazy" peddling of "ignorant" advice about vaccinating kids, a former federal health department head said today.

Stephen Duckett said he was "disgusted" when the senator questioned their effectiveness and encouraged parents to do their own research.

"This is a situation where you've got a popular politician with a significant following who's actually giving crazy, crazy medical advice," he told ABC radio on Monday.

"She has to apologise and retract that statement."
 

Senator Hanson also said parents should be allowed to have their children tested before booking vaccinations.

"Some of these parents are saying vaccinations have an effect on some children," she told ABC television on Sunday.

But Mr Duckett, who is now director of health at the Grattan Institute policy think tank, rejected this.

"Vaccines are safe," he said.

"I cannot stress how angry it makes one feel that she is putting lives at risk ... without any evidence whatsoever."

Ms Hanson's outspoken comments - in which she also appeared to liken the government's No Jab, No Pay policy to blackmail and the actions of a "dictatorship" - were also linked to previous remarks she has made that seem to connect vaccinations with autism.

"What I've heard from parents and their concerns about it ... and what I have said is I advise parents to go out and do their own research with regards to this," Ms Hanson said.

The right-wing senator went on to argue that parents needed to "make an informed decision".

"What I don't like about it is the blackmailing that's happening with the government," she told ABC TV. "Don't do that to people. That's a dictatorship. And I think people have a right to investigate themselves."
 

Pauline Hanson does not the support the government&#39;s "no jab, no play" policy which has increased the number of people vaccinating their children.
Pauline Hanson does not the support the government's "no jab, no play" policy which has increased the number of people vaccinating their children. Patrick Woods

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard slammed the One ­Nation leader's comments, saying: "Those who claim the right to represent and safeguard the community shouldn't apply hocus pocus pixieland critiques of otherwise extremely well-founded, evidence-based scientific immunisation programs."

Opposition health spokesman Walt Secord said he shook his head "in total disbelief" at Ms Hanson appearing "on ­national television linking arms with the anti-vaxxers".

The Australian Medical Association's NSW president, Brad Frankum, labelled Ms Hanson's remarks "very disappointing and really quite ignorant".

"The way she has framed it is that somehow a non-medical parent is going to make a more informed decision about the value of vaccination than the entire medical profession," Professor Frankum said.

"That's very dangerous, really. It is going to give people the idea that they can avoid vaccination (for their kids)."

Prof Frankum also took aim at Ms Hanson's apparent attack on the government's No Jab, No Play policy, which prevents parents from receiving childcare rebates and certain other welfare payments if they have not properly vaccinated their children.

"It is not forcing parents to vaccinate their children but it's sending the message that the government is trying to look after children," he said.

Some groups continue to link vaccinations to autism and claim they pose serious health risks, but the study that popularised the supposed link has since been discredited and debunked.

The No Jab, No Play policy was introduced to counter an alarming drop-off in the rate of vaccination, which was exposing children to a range of deadly diseases.

"If parents choose not to vaccinate their children, they are putting their children's health at risk and every other person's children's health at risk too," Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said yesterday.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten described Ms Hanson's views as " plain dangerous".

Ms Hanson created another stir yesterday by revealing she is planning to create a special One Nation boutique beer to help her "connect with voters".

The VB-loving senator is aiming to capitalise on her brand name and said she was "interested in speaking to a range of craft brewers".

News Corp Australia

Topics:  health one nation pauline hanson politics vaccinations vaccine

REWARD: $2000 'long shot' to find missing pistol

REWARD: $2000 'long shot' to find missing pistol

GUN collector Bryan McGuren has fired his longest shot, offering a $2000 reward for an antique pistol that went missing about 40 years ago.

Sullohern stuns field to steal victory in final strides

Clarence Valley Triathlon Club's Celia Sullohern was the overall female winner of the 2017 BCU Coffs Tri in a time of 2 hours 8 minutes 19 seconds.

Lindsey Wall hands race record to Olympic triathlete Ryan Fisher

Bongiorno 'humiliated' victim in sex assault, court told

Sydney truck driver faces sentencing later this month

Pauline Hanson's views "ignorant, dangerous" on vaccines

PAULINE Hanson's One Nation Party has a new Queensland leader, with the Senator promoting new recruit and Buderim MP Steve Dickson to the top job.

“She has to apologise and retract that statement.”

Local Partners

Families of veterans will be honoured

Revamp of South Grafton memorial almost complete, and organisers are looking for family of men named on cenotaph.

Narelle to honours battlers at Relay for Life

LIGHT A CANDLE: Maclean woman Narelle Robison will take part in the Lower Clarence Relay For Life.

Why the Relay is important to this sirvivor

Mythical and prehistoric creatures take over Valley parks

GET EXCITED: Oscar, 9, and Lachlan Passmore, 7, see Grafton's Westward Park through new eyes with the help of virtual game Magical Parks.

Virtual game offered for free during Parks Week

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Rock out with the quiz whizzes coming to Grafton

RockWiz host Julia Zemiro and Brian Nankervis. The stars of the popular SBS quiz show will perform live on stage at Grafton's Saraton Theatre in June.

Saraton Theatre scores another entertainment coup

BOOKS: Settle in for a tale of lies, mystery and murder

AS THE title of this book suggests, the story takes a while to get going.s

Jungle diet hits the spot

Casey Donovan has lost 11 per cent of her body weight in the jungle.

THE stars of I’m A Celebrity are shedding the kilos.

MARRIED AT FIRST SLIGHT: Sleazy jaunt after ‘frigid’ insult

Married At First Sight’s Anthony shocks viewers by calling Nadia ‘frigid’ during the commitment ceremony.

Married At First Sight is getting really nasty.

What's on the small screen this week

My Kitchen Rules contestants Lama and Sarah.

MKR's instant restaurants wrap up and an NCIS favourite returns.

Adele's biggest fan smashes song challenge

Adele will perform on Saturday and Sunday at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Mum listens to Adele song 1432 times in five days

The show set to save the day for one home owner at a time

Charlie Albone, Andrew Winter and Shaynna Blaze return for season 10 of Selling Houses Australia.

Many hands made light work in the return of Selling Houses Australia

How Arnie became mates with Ipswich lad made good

LOUD AND PROUD: Former Ipswich resident Glenn Twiddle with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Naomi Rogers-Twyford at Arnie's home at Santa Monica.

Former Bundamba High student Glenn Twiddle brings Arnie Down Under

A THREE IRON FROM THE GOLF CLUB, VIEWS TO SAVOUR - AND SO MUCH MORE ...

395 BENT STREET, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 1 $315,000

OFFERING views to the Gibraltar Range at the front and undeveloped rural land to the rear - this stylish 4 bedroom home is a rare find with an attractive price...

SOLD! By Fiona Beamer At Auction! - Clarence Riverfront Farm

1775 Pacific Highway, Ulmarra 2462

Rural 0 0 Auction

Mid-sized acreages located on the river are a rare find in our region, particularly ones which have a full spectacular water view like this one. Located on the...

A Place to Call Home

38 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 SALE

Established in the family-friendly locality of Dovedale this charming bungalow offers all the elements bound to pull at the heartstrings; from casement windows...

Search No More - This Is It

52 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 SALE

If you are after a well-positioned flood free home, well look no further! This four bedroom weatherboard composite home with colorbond roof is perfect for the...

Owners Committed To Sell

60 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 2 2 $425,000

This Federation style home provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best. Architectural and decorative features provide the character and charm to this...

SOLD BY DANIEL KELLY

12 The Halyard, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $449,000

Everything about this property ensures very easy living. The presentation is perfect, leaving nothing to be done, and whether you are looking to move in or let the...

Budget conscious buyers take note!!

Unit 1/31 Grafton Street, Maclean 2463

Unit 2 1 1 $207,500

Just when you thought the real estate market had passed you by, along comes this delightful two bedroom unit to capture your attention! If you are not already...

Relaxed Lifestyle And Privacy On Acres

326 Baillies Road, Copmanhurst 2460

Rural 4 1 5 $355,000

A peaceful and private 5 ha (12.35 acres approx.) property on offer here, 326 Baillies Road Copmanhurst will not disappoint and should be considered if you are...

Entertainer&#39;s Dream

46 Moorhead Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $429,000

Exceptionally located with breathtaking unobstructed views over the hills with glimpses of the Clarence River is this exquisitely renovated four bedroom home. Our...

Views to Die For!!

Lot 36 Gwydir Highway, Cangai 2460

Rural 0 0 $199000

Located roughly 60klms out of Grafton, this large 769 acre rural alotment is rugged and natural. Backing onto Gibraltar Range National Park, it goes without...

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Two firms go local to ride Valley real estate boom

Ford and Dougherty Property directors Mike Dougherty, Rod Ford and Chris Dougherty show off their new look.

Merger tailored to meet needs and wants of Clarence Valley residents

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!