25°
News

Backward glance leads to reunion 51 years in the making

Jarrard Potter
| 23rd May 2017 4:37 PM
ACROSS THE YEARS: The story of Paul Commerford helping save a woman from a cow 50 years ago helped the two reunite after it came up in Backward Glances.
ACROSS THE YEARS: The story of Paul Commerford helping save a woman from a cow 50 years ago helped the two reunite after it came up in Backward Glances. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Paul Commerford was reading the Backward Glances section of The Daily Examiner in October last year, he came across a story that sounded familiar.

The headline read "Attacked by Cow", and told the story of an elderly woman, Mrs Mary Sutherland, who was injured and taken to hospital when a cow attacked her.

Mr Commerford knows the story well, as he was a 12-year-old boy who just happened to be riding past the paddock in Grafton where Mrs Sutherland found herself staring down an angry old cow.

"I used to have a horse and I'd go for a ride every chance I got in the back blocks around Grafton, and one Saturday afternoon I was riding along and I saw an old lady and a little girl picking mulberries in the middle of a big paddock," Mr Commerford said.

"I was riding along, minding my own business when I saw a big old cow not too happy about having people in its paddock. The cow was an angry old thing, and it was heading towards them The young girl was ok, she managed to climb the tree but the old lady was backing up against the trunk of it, and the cow put its head down and banged it against the old lady.

"I jumped off my horse and ran in there and chased off the cow and helped them get out of the paddock. We got to the fence and cooed out for help, and that's when the old lady's husband came out. They got the ambulance and after she was taken care of I rode home, and didn't really think too much of it."

A week after the incident, Mrs Sutherland's husband found Mr Commerford bearing gifts: a lottery ticket, and a hand-made stockwhip.

"The old fella made whips all his life, so I got it shined up at the saddlery," Mr Commerford said.

"I never won the lottery and I kept the whip."

Mr Commerford didn't really think too much of the incident, until the Backward Glances section caught his eye.

"It was the story in the paper at the time, and I didn't really care too much about it but I got it in my head that I wanted to find out what happened to that little girl," he said.

Using the trusty White Pages, Mr Commerford called the first Sutherland he found in the phonebook, and struck gold.

"The lady I rang told me that was her grandmother, and that it was her cousin Vivienne Longstaff who was with her that day," Mr Commerford said.

"So she put me in touch with Vivienne, who lives down in Port Macquarie, and put it on Facebook, and we talked on the phone and that was about it."

 

Facebook post describing the incident 51 years ago and the reunion.
Facebook post describing the incident 51 years ago and the reunion. Contributed

 

Facebook post describing the incident 51 years ago and the reunion.
Facebook post describing the incident 51 years ago and the reunion. Contributed

That was it, until last week when Mr Commerford had to travel south for work.

"I found her number again, and decided that we would meet up finally," he said.

"I decided to take the whip down with me. Her grandfather used to make stock whips for a living, he made whips all his life but the family never kept one.

"The whip was just sitting in my wardrobe, so I thought that I would give it to her. She was doing somersaults she was that excited, it meant so much to her that a part of her family's history."

 

REUNITED: Vivienne Longstaff with Paul Commerford and the whip made for Mr Commerford after saving Ms Longstaff's grandmother.
REUNITED: Vivienne Longstaff with Paul Commerford and the whip made for Mr Commerford after saving Ms Longstaff's grandmother. Contributed

As for the Backward Glances story?

"If it wasn't for that, I wouldn't of even known their names, so I was really pleased about the whole show," Mr Commerford said.

"We'd never seen each other after that day 51 years ago, but it was very emotional being able to meet Vivienne."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  backward glances cow attack paul commerford

New jail consortium serious about community input

New jail consortium serious about community input

The new Grafton jail consortium has called for members of the community to form a consultative committee to be a forum for prison issues.

UPDATE: Cause for fallen power lines a mystery

Workers repair a power line at Swan Creek that fell across teh pacific HIghway briefly blocking both lanes.

Local residents affected by power outage

Police investigate brawl at local rugby league game

A 17-year-old was removed from the ground and police are speaking to witnesses.

Police investigate alleged on-field brawl at footy game

Backward glance leads to reunion 51 years in the making

ACROSS THE YEARS: The story of Paul Commerford helping save a woman from a cow 50 years ago helped the two reunite after it came up in Backward Glances.

Pair reunited after heroics 51 years ago

Local Partners

Free Dementia Carer information at Maclean

Meet others in similar circumstances at information session

Maclean High brings the colour to blonde production

Saskia Ramsey is fabulous in her role of Elle in a scene from rehearsals for Maclean High's production of Legally Blonde: The Musical.

Maclean High puts on high energy show

Hemingway unearth another dimension to Yamba stage

UNIQUE SOUND: Hemingway will be at Yamba's Pacific Hotel next Saturday night.

Brothers' "do or die” pact to make a career out of the music

Father Riley's message for Reconciliation Week

A supplied photo made available Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2009 of Bill Onus, President of the Victorian Aborigines' Advancement League (right), participating as the only Aboriginal in the march for Aboriginal Rights referendum on May 29, 1967. The photo is part of 'From Little Things Big Things Grow', an exhibition on indigenous rights which opens at the National Gallery of Australia today. (AAP Image/National Library of Australia) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

National Reconciliation Week to be held from May 27 to June 3

Love, lies and leading ladies in extraordinary free concert

DOUBLE ACT: Catherine Britt and Amber Lawrence are touring together.

Award-winning female country artists team up to tour latest music

Concert death toll revised up to 22, tour suspended

TWENTY-TWO people have been killed and at least 59 people have been injured following a terror attack in Manchester

Casual Keanu says fame is ‘cool’

Keanu Reeves in a scene from the movie John Wick: Chapter 2.

NOBODY expected much of John Wick when it was released in 2014.

Hemingway unearth another dimension to Yamba stage

UNIQUE SOUND: Hemingway will be at Yamba's Pacific Hotel next Saturday night.

Brothers' "do or die” pact to make a career out of the music

Ariana Grande breaks her silence after fatal blast

According to reports quoting witnesses, a mass emergency evacuation was prompted after explosions were heard at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert in the arena.

The entertainment industry is in shock after attack on concert

Maclean High brings the colour to blonde production

Saskia Ramsey is fabulous in her role of Elle in a scene from rehearsals for Maclean High's production of Legally Blonde: The Musical.

Maclean High puts on high energy show

Pitch Perfect star suing Woman’s Day over ‘liar’ articles

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

REBEL Wilson's career destroyed by grubby campaign, court hears.

Love, lies and leading ladies in extraordinary free concert

DOUBLE ACT: Catherine Britt and Amber Lawrence are touring together.

Award-winning female country artists team up to tour latest music

ARE YOU READY TO BID?

2 BANKSIA STREET, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 Auction

THE owners of this tidy home in a quiet Westlawn street want out ASAP. The property is simply begging for someone to love it and finish what these owners have...

7,289m2 Dovedale Residential Site

32 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $295,000 Plus...

Perfect for the developer or to build your dream home. A seven (7) lot subdivision (STCA) has been recommended by the surveyors with lot sizes of, 1- 713m2, 2...

Exceptional Potential, Convenient Location

130 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $249,000

With Grafton properties in such high demand, you should waste no time inspecting this one. A property that is going to spark interest from investors, first home...

Smoko&#39;s Snack Bar Yamba

1/10 Uki Street, Yamba 2464

1 1 $97,000 + SAV

The Smoko's Snack Bar Yamba is ideally positioned in a prime spot within Yamba's busy industrial area. Established for years with a secure long term lease in...

YOU WON&#39;T BELIEVE THE SERENITY - JUST 35 MINUTES TO TOWN

543 Purgatory Creek Road, Lilydale 2460

Rural 3 1 5 $489000

Offering gorgeous views to the Gibraltar Range, this dynamic 290 acres guarantees you solitude and peace. Boasting a stylish and modern home with high ceilings...

Escape to the Country

139 Rogan Bridge Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 2 SALE

In today's market Waterview Heights is proving to be hot property and this stunning Perry Home is going to be no exception. Situated on approximately 5,000sqm and...

Premier Alice Street Position

47 Alice Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

Alice Street is the place to be if you want a growing investment in Grafton. One of the most sought after streets in town and one that produces very few properties...

Country Living Close to Town

1/109 Ellem Lane, The Whiteman 2460

House 4 3 6 AUCTION

Every now and then there is a property that comes along that you know will be high on the buyer list and will be the one property that everyone will want to...

&quot;Don&#39;t be a Slave to Rent&quot;

26 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 SALE

A terrific purchase for the first home buyers wishing to escape the rental treadmill. All ready for a new owner to walk straight into and not spend a cent. Just...

Motivated Vendors - Act Now!

11 Martin Crescent, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 2 $ 370,000

Situated in the established Bailey's Estate this wonderful property provides all the necessary comforts needed to make a home and with realistic vendors it won't...

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

The hardest place in the state to find a rental property

RENTAL SHORTAGE: Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific Highway Teven Interchange. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Not enough supply to meet insatiable demand

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!