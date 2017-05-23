Backward glance leads to reunion 51 years in the making

ACROSS THE YEARS: The story of Paul Commerford helping save a woman from a cow 50 years ago helped the two reunite after it came up in Backward Glances.

WHEN Paul Commerford was reading the Backward Glances section of The Daily Examiner in October last year, he came across a story that sounded familiar.

The headline read "Attacked by Cow", and told the story of an elderly woman, Mrs Mary Sutherland, who was injured and taken to hospital when a cow attacked her.

Mr Commerford knows the story well, as he was a 12-year-old boy who just happened to be riding past the paddock in Grafton where Mrs Sutherland found herself staring down an angry old cow.

"I used to have a horse and I'd go for a ride every chance I got in the back blocks around Grafton, and one Saturday afternoon I was riding along and I saw an old lady and a little girl picking mulberries in the middle of a big paddock," Mr Commerford said.

"I was riding along, minding my own business when I saw a big old cow not too happy about having people in its paddock. The cow was an angry old thing, and it was heading towards them The young girl was ok, she managed to climb the tree but the old lady was backing up against the trunk of it, and the cow put its head down and banged it against the old lady.

"I jumped off my horse and ran in there and chased off the cow and helped them get out of the paddock. We got to the fence and cooed out for help, and that's when the old lady's husband came out. They got the ambulance and after she was taken care of I rode home, and didn't really think too much of it."

A week after the incident, Mrs Sutherland's husband found Mr Commerford bearing gifts: a lottery ticket, and a hand-made stockwhip.

"The old fella made whips all his life, so I got it shined up at the saddlery," Mr Commerford said.

"I never won the lottery and I kept the whip."

Mr Commerford didn't really think too much of the incident, until the Backward Glances section caught his eye.

"It was the story in the paper at the time, and I didn't really care too much about it but I got it in my head that I wanted to find out what happened to that little girl," he said.

Using the trusty White Pages, Mr Commerford called the first Sutherland he found in the phonebook, and struck gold.

"The lady I rang told me that was her grandmother, and that it was her cousin Vivienne Longstaff who was with her that day," Mr Commerford said.

"So she put me in touch with Vivienne, who lives down in Port Macquarie, and put it on Facebook, and we talked on the phone and that was about it."

Facebook post describing the incident 51 years ago and the reunion. Contributed

That was it, until last week when Mr Commerford had to travel south for work.

"I found her number again, and decided that we would meet up finally," he said.

"I decided to take the whip down with me. Her grandfather used to make stock whips for a living, he made whips all his life but the family never kept one.

"The whip was just sitting in my wardrobe, so I thought that I would give it to her. She was doing somersaults she was that excited, it meant so much to her that a part of her family's history."

REUNITED: Vivienne Longstaff with Paul Commerford and the whip made for Mr Commerford after saving Ms Longstaff's grandmother. Contributed

As for the Backward Glances story?

"If it wasn't for that, I wouldn't of even known their names, so I was really pleased about the whole show," Mr Commerford said.

"We'd never seen each other after that day 51 years ago, but it was very emotional being able to meet Vivienne."