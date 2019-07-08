Pause button hit on energy job losses

ESSENTIAL Energy has hit the pause button on its moves to cut 182 job across Northern NSW after a Fair Work Commission meeting which called for the company to provide further information to its workers.

On Friday power industry unions reached an in-principle agreement with Essential Energy in the Fair Work Commission that paused planned job cuts until additional consultation took place.

The agreement means no jobs will be lost before mid-August, with unions given an opportunity to propose alternative cost saving measures and initiatives that could avert the need for redundancies.

Essential Energy committed to distributing information to all employees by July 19 that includes: the justification for role reductions, the specific impacts of cuts on remaining team members, and details of the tasks or functions that will cease to be performed.

Essential Energy also committed to consider alternative savings measures before redundancy decisions.

Electrical Trades Union secretary Justin Page welcomed the outcome, saying it was vital workers could identify alternatives to regional job cuts.

"This is a tough time for Essential Energy workers, their families and colleagues,” Mr Page said.

"After four years of deep staffing cuts at Essential Energy - which has not only devastated those workers directly impacted, but has had profound impacts on service delivery and regional communities - today's reprieve is extremely welcome, but is just the start.

"It is important that Essential Energy have agreed to provide detailed information to workers about the reasons for specific cuts and their impacts on the remaining work groups, but better still is their commitment to seriously consider alternative options for cutting costs that would allow these jobs to be saved.”

Mr Page also welcomed the support of regional MPs, including Nationals leader and Deputy Premier John Barilaro, in fighting forced job cuts.