Pavilion hire fees set to be waved for HSC exams

MACLEAN High School will have their fees waved to hold the HSC exams in the Jim Thompson Pavilion if councillors vote in favour of the officer recomendations at next weeks meeting.

Councillors debated that the Department of Education or NSW Government should be responsible for providing appropriate facilities for exams to be taken in schools.

The officer recommendation said that council that council not approve a donation to Maclean High School for the waiver of hire fees to the value of $3,000 for hiring the Jim Thompson Pavilion, Maclean for their 2017 HSC exams as it does not comply with the Donations Policy and Council Resolution.

However, councillor Peter Ellem and mayor Jim Simmons refused to vote for the officer recommendation as they felt council should help Maclean High School's take the exam in the pavilion.

"There does not seem to be a suitable facility, or if there is it's a distance away from the high school… where as the Jim Thompson Pavilion at the showground does fit the bill," Cr Simmons said.

"I'm not going to be part of voting, I respect those who vote in favour of the officer recommendation, but I wont be voting for it."

Cr Ellem said Maclean High students have a lot to contend with and council should be helping, not hindering their HSC experience.

"As we know from the flying fox issue and that kind of thing, they're entering one of the most important issues of their lives and they need all the support they can get," he said.

Cr Richie Williamson said paying for Maclean High students to sit the HSC exams outside of the school should not be lumped on the rate payer.

The officer recommendation now states Maclean Showground Reserve Trust donate $3000 for hiring the Jim Thompson Pavilion, Maclean for their 2017 HSC exams.