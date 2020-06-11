The Morrison government has scrapped a regulation allowing votes on changes to enterprise agreements to take place with a day's notice.

The Morrison government has scrapped a coronavirus-inspired measure allowing changes to pay and conditions to be voted on within one day of being proposed.

Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter said the measure was only ever intended to be temporary to help businesses during the peak of the pandemic.

"It is clear to me that it has served its purpose and can be withdrawn which will reinstate the usual seven-day access period," he said on Thursday.

A departmental review found the regulation was used 23 times, with about two-thirds of the new agreements allowing three or more days for changes to be considered.

The review did not identify misuse by employers but concluded the need for the change had passed and the original seven-day period should be reinstated.

Labor tried to torpedo the regulation in the Senate but failed after One Nation agreed to back the government if it put a 12-month expiry on it.

Opposition industrial relations spokesman Tony Burke said Mr Porter was unable to deliver on his deal with Pauline Hanson.

"This is thoroughly humiliating for the minister - but a great win for workers," Mr Burke said.

He said the Federal Court was due to deliver a verdict on the CFMMEU's legal challenge to the reduced notice period on Friday.

"Now Porter is trying to make a virtue of his failure, just as he did with the so-called ensuring integrity bill - which has been officially removed from the Senate notice paper today as a result of a Labor motion," Mr Burke said.

Originally published as Pay deal changes back to one-week notice