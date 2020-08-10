Pay rise makes local government more attractive says council

Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons, as well as the rest of the councillors, will receive a pay rise.

A PAY rise for Clarence Valley councillors could see more people putting their hand up to take part in local government, according to Clarence Valley Council.

At the July Clarence Valley Council meeting councillors voted to approve an increase in remuneration for the office of Mayor and Councillors, the first time a pay rise has been approved since the 2013/14 financial year.

Council's director of corporate and governance Laura Black said the allowance increase has meant Clarence Valley Council has been reclassified as a Regional Centre by the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal.

"This category determines the maximum and minimum fees to be paid to Mayors and Councillors," she said.

"There are many benefits to the community, especially with the election of a new council scheduled for 2021. With a more reasonable allowance being offered, we anticipate more people will be encouraged to get involved with local government and as a result we will see an increase in the number and range of candidates for the next election. This provides more choice for voters.

"The role of Mayor is very involved and is almost a full time job so it is appropriate that the efforts put into this role are acknowledged."

Local government elections were due to be held in September 2020, however due to COVID-19 the elections have been rescheduled to September 4, 2021.

People wishing to register as candidates for the next local government election can find more information on the NSW Electoral Commission's website.

Council will commence its pre-election candidate information campaign early next year.