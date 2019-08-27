Windfall for RFS as copper miners pay after alleged breach

THE two companies behind copper exploration at Cangai have paid over $90,000 after breaching their license.

Total Minerals Pty. Ltd. and Total Iron Pty Ltd. put forward a $91,000 Mining Act enforceable undertaking which was accepted by the NSW Resources Regulator on Monday in relation to series of serious compliance issues back in November 2018.

The alleged breaches included unauthorised drilling, not disposing of drilling waste properly and failing to prevent erosion and chemical or fuel spillages and resulted in both companies being issued suspension notices.

Enforcable undertakings are written, legally binding agreements proposed by a company or person following an alleged contravention of the Mining Act and are often accepted as an alternative to prosecution.

The act states the giving of an enforceable undertaking does not constitute and admission of guilt in relation to the contraventions or alleged contraventions to which the undertaking relates.

The total value of the undertaking is $91,000, which includes a $55,000 payment to the Clarence Valley District NSW Rural Fire Service and $23,000 in costs to the Resources Regulator.

It also requires the companies to deliver compliance training to all employees and contractors, commission an independent audit and develop and implement revised quality assurance protocols.

Resources Regulator Acting Director of Compliance Steve Orr said mining authorisations carry strict compliance responsibilities.

"The community expects companies like Total Minerals and Total Iron to be aware of their legal and environmental obligations and have appropriate systems in place to ensure compliance," Mr Orr said.

"The terms of the undertaking deliver tangible benefits to the community and the environment whilst ensuring the companies improve their compliance systems."

In the decision made by Anthony Keon, Executive Director, NSW Resources Regulator it notes there were an alleged six breaches of the Act by Total Minerals between 1 December 2017 and 22 November 2018 and a further eleven by Total Iron in the same time period.

It was also noted that both companies which are wholly owned subsidiaries of Castillo Copper Ltd. had taken steps to rehabilitate the affected sites at a cost of "about $300,000".