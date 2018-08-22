Menu
Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has revealed the cost of an administrator for two years will be $3.4 million.
Council News

Paying administrator 'cheaper' than 11 councillors: Minister

Hayden Johnson
by
22nd Aug 2018 12:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ADMINISTRATOR would cost Ipswich ratepayers less than paying 11 councillors, the State Government has revealed.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has revealed the cost of an administrator for two years will be $3.4million.

Mr Hinchliffe said this was less than the cost of paying councillors.

The administrator will be tasked with reviewing the governance of the organisation and introducing new policies and procedures to improve its operation.

It is understood the administrator will be drawn from within government, with Economic Development Queensland general manager Greg Chemello the likely candidate.

The government has remained tight-lipped on its choice.

Under the administrator a five-person advisory panel will be established.

The LNP moved an amendment to the bill where the names of the advisory panel would be made public.

- With Sarah Vogler

