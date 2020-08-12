Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sport

WATCH LIVE: St Brendan’s v St Pat’s

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
12th Aug 2020 10:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup has returned to regional Queensland.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

St Brendan's College takes on St Patrick's College Mackay at 3.15pm today in what is a vital game for both teams.

St Brendan's have had a loss and a draw in their opening two games, while St Pat's have had two losses.

Today's clash will be livestreamed, as will the Cowboys Challenge game between the same two schools at 2pm.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream of the games before kick-off.

Sign up now for just $1 a week to get full access to all matches, as well as unlocking the best news and content from every News Corp publication throughout Australia.

 

More stories

Payne Cup: 5 TCC players to watch in today's blockbuster

Payne Cup: St Pat's season on the line in Yeppoon

School Footy Show episode 2: Livestream highlights

aaron payne livestream aaryon payne cup cowboys challenge rugby league st brendan's college st patrick's college mackay
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIVING THE DREAM: Behind the scenes of Daine’s big game

        Premium Content LIVING THE DREAM: Behind the scenes of Daine’s big game

        News ***WATCH VIDEO*** Emotional scenes as we get a look at the week local footy star makes NRL debut

        How one artist has thrived during lockdown

        Premium Content How one artist has thrived during lockdown

        News Bianca Moroney knew she had to keep herself busy during Australia’s unprecedented...

        FROM THE GRANDSTAND: Bizarre sport makes ‘chess look sexy’

        Premium Content FROM THE GRANDSTAND: Bizarre sport makes ‘chess look sexy’

        Boxing Ever heard of chessboxing? Col Hennessy goes behind the grandstand to explain the...

        Daily Catch-up: August 12, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: August 12, 2020

        Weather Find today's local fuel, weather, and other notices in one place!