A teacher says he’s embarrassed by his behaviour after a bizarre theft from a nightclub.
Teacher ‘embarrassed’ by bizarre nightclub incident

Elyse Wurm
by and Elyse Wurm
13th Jan 2021 5:42 PM
A Palm Beach Currumbin High School teacher says he's embarrassed by his behaviour after he stole an eftpos machine from an Airlie Beach nightclub.

Benjamin John Opie, 36, was at a nightclub called Mama Africa when he was seen on CCTV footage walking past the bar before taking the eftpos machine.

Palm Beach Currumbin High School teacher Benjamin John Opie.
Proserpine Magistrates Court heard he then put it under his shirt and walked out onto the street.

Opie told the court he understood his actions were stupid and he did not take the machine for financial gain.

"I'm equally as embarrassed because of my profession and position in the community," he said.

Opie pleaded guilty to one count of stealing and was fined $350 with no conviction recorded.

The court heard he had given the machine back to police and apologised.

Magistrate James Morton told Opie alcohol made him behave stupidly.

"There's nothing funny about stealing anything from anywhere," Mr Morton said.


