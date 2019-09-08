PBR: Cowboy Cliff has a special night in Grafton

COWBOY CLIFF: Cliff Richardson rides Twisted X to an 83.5 score in round 2 of the Grafton Monster Energy PBR tour at the Grafton Showgrounds on Saturday night.

COWBOY CLIFF: Cliff Richardson rides Twisted X to an 83.5 score in round 2 of the Grafton Monster Energy PBR tour at the Grafton Showgrounds on Saturday night. Mitchell Keenan

PRO BULL RIDING: Last night it was Grafton's turn to host the Monster Energy Professional Bull Riders tour and the Grafton Showground was alive with some painful spills and some boot scootin' thrills on show.

After two rounds of bull riding brilliance there could only be one winner and that was Gresford cowboy Cliff Richardson with a combined two-ride score of 167, one point above 20-year old Lane Mellers.

Richardson started his night off with a bang, riding Terms & Conditions to a score of 83.5 and putting him level at the top along side his brother, Lachlan Richardson.

The world number 38 ranked bull rider was pleased with his performance and enjoyed the healthy turnout from the fans.

"It was good, it's always good when you win. I had to stay busy on the bulls, it kept me on my toes tonight,” Cliff said after the win.

"All the other boys rode pretty well as well, it didn't happen for all of them but they had a good ride and there was a good crowd here tonight.”

Cliff said he enjoys travelling to the Clarence Valley and has had a good run in Grafton over the years.

"It's not much smaller than we go to, all the other Monster Energy events are all similar size. Last time I was here a couple of years ago I got a bit of money,” he said.

"I know a few people around the area so it's always good to come up here and stay up the coast a bit.”

Cliff also said he was incredibly thankful to be touring with his brother, Lachlan, and doing what they love.

"It's unreal, we've been doing it since we were 10 or 11 years old and I'm just coming up on 29 now. We've been doing it for a long time and nothing means more than to come down the road with your brother and do what you love,” he said.

Cliff is eyeing a climb in the rankings as they lead into the PBR Grand Finals in Townsville in November but he is taking it one step at a time.

"Just got to keep staying on bulls that's all you've got to do, you can't worry about the next two events. The next one's in the sights and you just got to do your best at that one,” he said.

HOMETOWN HERO: Robert Hicks almost rides Big Bang Theory to a near-perfect score. Mitchell Keenan

Also on deck in the PBR event was Grafton's very own Robert Hicks who had a difficult night but was just over one second away from a 90-plus score on notorious bull Big Bang Theory.

"I was disappointed with tonight, I didn't execute my rides as well as I would have wanted to but I was so close to getting the score of the night so it isn't all bad,” Hicks said.

"Last time I rode that bull I only lasted about two seconds so it's definitely an improvement.”

Hicks has battled his way through a number of injuries during his bull riding career but he won't let that stop him from doing what he loves.

"I've torn my ACL and my MCL and I've had a few surgeries but my knee brace keeps me going,” he said.

The Grafton daredevil said he finds it challenging in front of a hometown crowd.

"I always get a bit nervous when I come here to ride but I've been doing well,” he said.