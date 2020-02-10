PBR IS BACK! Find out when the bulls will be bucking.

Lachlan Slade shows his winner style in action from the Grafton PBR round at the Grafton Showground.

Lachlan Slade shows his winner style in action from the Grafton PBR round at the Grafton Showground.

IF YOU love watching the best cowboys fight some of the meanest bulls in Australia compete, it’s coming back to Grafton.

PBR (Professional Bull Riders) has announced that PBR Australia’s premier PBR Monster Energy Tour will once again stop at Grafton Showgrounds in 2020.

To be held on Saturday, September 12th, Grafton is just one of six PBR Tour stops planned for New South Wales in 2020 where the nation’s elite cowboys will take on the rankest bulls to have the opportunity to earn points towards the PBR World Standings.

Following a successful event in 2019, the 2020 event is shaping up to be bigger and better with a full line up of the most accomplished cowboys in the nation going head-to-head against some of the best bred bucking bulls in the country in a fast-paced, action-packed, extreme bull riding experience.

“There are a number of things that combine to make the PBR experience like no other,” said PBR General Manager, Glen Young.

“One of the key components is obviously the major league match ups between rider and bull. Both are outstanding athletes, yet it is one of the most mismatched opponents going.

“The rider on average weighs in slightly heavier than your modern-day jockey, relying on core strength, balance and their ability to counteract the moves of the bull who can be ten times his size.

“Then there is the bull, weighing in around the same weight as the entire All Black’s forward pack. He’s genetically bred to buck and comes from a long heritage of other former accomplished bucking bulls; he’s agile, athletic and very smart.”

Each PBR event features epic match ups of man versus beast. Some will result in high scoring rides – the cowboy and bull each contribute 50 per cent to the total ride score — and other times the “out” ends in a spectacular buck off. The one thing in common is bull riding fans are kept on the edge of their seats from the first bull of the night through the last.

“When you combine the match ups on the dirt with expert commentary, state of the art vision that takes the fan behind the scenes, inside the bucking chutes and instant slow motion replays, fans get to understand the sport better and gain an appreciation for the professionalism and effort that goes into every aspect of this unforgettable event,” Young said.

The family-friendly PBR experience is more than just watching the rides; it includes the food on offer, the side show action and the close access to the courageous cowboy athletes.

“One of the fan-favourites is being able to get up close and personal with cowboys both pre-show and post event,” Young said.

“Unlike most other sports, PBR athletes are still quite accessible. They love to meet the fans and talk about their sport.

“These rugged athletes who put it all on the line are known to be quite humble and very appreciative of people taking the time to approach them.”

Don’t miss a night out of premium entertainment with Australia’s best bull riding, music, local food offerings, a full bar, and more on Saturday, 12 September at Grafton Showgrounds.

Keep an eye on PBRAustralia.com.au for more information about the on-sale of tickets, to be announced at a later date.