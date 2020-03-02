PCYC Grafton’s milestone first step for centre

FIRST STEP: The concrete slab is down at the sit of Grafton's new PCYC.

A MILESTONE in the build for Grafton's upcoming PCYC was reached last week, a big moment for the centre-to-be and local trades.

PCYC manager Tyson Donohoe said the completion of the concrete slab on Thursday was a huge step towards the buildings expected completion mid-year, and all using local trades.

"We've made a point of utilising as much local trades as possible," he said.

As a plumber by trade, Mr Donohoe said it was an important decision to support as many local businesses throughout the process.

"You get tired of seeing big jobs come to the area and local trades not able to access them."

Mr Donohoe said it was an important part of looking after his local area and helping the town's economy.

The build was scheduled for a June 30 completion but heavy rain and flood set the project back.

Mr Donohoe said the centre would likely have a soft opening in July followed by an official opening in August.