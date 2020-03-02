Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIRST STEP: The concrete slab is down at the sit of Grafton's new PCYC.
FIRST STEP: The concrete slab is down at the sit of Grafton's new PCYC.
News

PCYC Grafton’s milestone first step for centre

Kathryn Lewis
2nd Mar 2020 4:31 PM | Updated: 4:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MILESTONE in the build for Grafton's upcoming PCYC was reached last week, a big moment for the centre-to-be and local trades.

PCYC manager Tyson Donohoe said the completion of the concrete slab on Thursday was a huge step towards the buildings expected completion mid-year, and all using local trades.

"We've made a point of utilising as much local trades as possible," he said.

 

Posted by PCYC Grafton on Thursday, 27 February 2020

 

As a plumber by trade, Mr Donohoe said it was an important decision to support as many local businesses throughout the process.

"You get tired of seeing big jobs come to the area and local trades not able to access them."

Mr Donohoe said it was an important part of looking after his local area and helping the town's economy.

The build was scheduled for a June 30 completion but heavy rain and flood set the project back.

Mr Donohoe said the centre would likely have a soft opening in July followed by an official opening in August.

More Stories

Show More
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Harwood palm trees hide tragic tale

        premium_icon Harwood palm trees hide tragic tale

        People and Places Hannah Maher was to go to a ball at Palmers Island, but a sudden scream turned the family on its head

        Fake news that should be reality

        premium_icon Fake news that should be reality

        Opinion Government launches intensive strategy as data reveals women again top domestic...

        Aquatic RV adventurers take to mighty Clarence

        premium_icon Aquatic RV adventurers take to mighty Clarence

        Destinations WHAT do you get when you cross a caravan with a boat?

        IN COURT: 63 People appearing in Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 63 People appearing in Court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today