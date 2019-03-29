PCYC looking for right person for the job to manage new club

MANAGER WANTED: The general manager of PCYC operations, Scott Murray, left, and PCYC CEO Dominic Teakle check out plans for the Grafton PCYC.

ABILITY to step up and project manage while possessing strong skills in running programs and building community engagement. Willing to start soon.

These are just some of the skills the top brass of Police Citizens Youth Clubs NSW are looking for in a club manager to run their latest operation in Grafton.

PCYC NSW CEO Dominic Teakle and the general manager of PCYC operations Scott Murray were in Grafton on Wednesday for meetings with Clarence Valley Council and stakeholders at the proposed site of the Grafton club.

"The person who gets the job will take on the role of monitoring the project from day one,” Mr Teakle said.

Mr Murray said the club manager would also begin supervising programs as soon as they started and would be required to move into the community to build relationships with existing site users and other organisatons in the community.

Mr Teakle said the club was waiting on DA approval from the council before it could begin to renovate the site of the Grafton Indoor Sports Centre into the Grafton PCYC.

He said the site, which would also incorporate the Grafton Ghosts Rugby League Club home ground, Frank McGuren Field, would become a hub for PCYC-run sporting and community programs.

"For example it's really important we establish good relationships with the Ghosts,” Mr Murray said.

"They're an organisation catering for people aged from about seven up to young adults which is our core constituency.

"We look at what we're doing as value adding to their programs and they'll be value adding to ours.”

Mr Murray said the Grafton Basketball Association had also helped his organisation in the early stages.

"They've welcomed us without reservations,” he said.

"During the renovation period we're going to keep the basketball operation block open.

"Actually for both the basketballers and the Ghosts it's BAU - business as usual.”

He said these organisations provided a huge volunteer base which the PCYC wanted to incorporate into its organisation.

"They're a great resource and we'll be able to provide them with facilities and programs they can use,” he said.

Mr Teakle said PCYC NSW hoped to have the Grafton Club fully operational by the end of the year.

"Once we have DA approval, we'll be seeking expressions of interest from builders,” he said. "We don't have a firm timeline on that, but we think before the end of the year is feasible.”

He said while the building was yet to take shape, the PCYC was already running programs in the region.

"We have three people here now, working in our Fit for Work programs with young people,” he said.

"Once the centre is fully operational we'll be looking to employ more people running the projects we want to offer.”

He said one of the first things Grafton PCYC would do was establish the community programs and facilities the community wanted.