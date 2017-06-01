Peace flame group plants tree in Grafton

STEP AHEAD: Students Rani and Stella Mulvaney with Peace Run runners Bayarkhuu, Amalendu, Ganaa and students Caleb Ford and Bailey Bathgate as the Peace Run stopped at Clarence Valley Anglican School on Tuesday.

THE runners have taken the torch of the PEACE Run through 150 countries, and on Tuesday it left a very local token of its presence as it stopped at Clarence Valley Anglican School in Grafton.

Met by Mayor Jim Simmons, Bishop Sarah Macneil and students from the school, the runners helped plant a Jacaranda tree and lay a plaque at the school to commemorate the visit from the team of 12 runners.

CVAS principal PA Robyn Vicary said the students had been making origami peace doves and peace pledges in preparation for the visit.

Students also read out some of the messages for the runners.

"It was a tremendous day, and that we've had a wonderful opportunity as a small community to be involved with something that is so global is pretty special,” Ms Vicary said.

This year, celebrates the 30th anniversary of the first Peace Run.

In Australia, a team of runners from 13 nations will carry the torch over 3500 kilometres from Brisbane to Adelaide, with the 12 relay participants travelling up to 100 kilometres a day running in relay.