PEAK FORM: McGuren raises Coutts Cup

PHOTO FLASH: Matt McGuren (centre, red and yellow) on Peak Hill narrowly edges out the competition in a photo finish in the Coutts Crossing Cup during the Coutts Crossing Cup race day at the Clarence River Jockey Club. Matthew Elkerton

RACING: Grafton jockey Matt McGuren rode to a two-straight quinella at the Clarence River Jockey Club, with the second win on board Peak Hill allowing McGuren to lift the Coutts Crossing Cup.

It was a photo finish for the Grafton jockey, with the Daniel Bowen-trained stayer swamping apprentice Leah Kilner on Stellar Jewel (Terry McCarthy) right on the line after she had led for most of the 1700m journey.

He also had to hold off a late flash from Matthew McCudden-trained Dew Drop who had followed Peak Hill into the final stages with half a head separating the first three.

It was a thrilling finish for the four-year-old winner who had been settled about 15 lengths off the lead for most of the race.

"I always knew he would get back a long way; he was the best horse in the race and I knew he had a good finish on him,” McGuren said. "He had probably been freshened up for the 1400m not the 1700m, but Dan has been doing an impeccable job with his horses and he wasn't going to bring him here if he wasn't spot on.”

ALL SMILES: Grafton jockey Matt McGuren returns to scale on Coutts Cup winner Peak Hill during the Coutts Crossing Cup race day. Matthew Elkerton

With a line of five all jostling for position near the front of the pack at the turn, McGuren was forced to hook wide before storming down the outside to get the result on a bob of the head.

According to his young Lismore trainer, it was a case of the young galloper showing his ability.

"That turn of foot he showed, that's class,” Bowen said. "He came from a long way back, he stood the leader with a long start with 100m to go, but he got up and won. He has got a real desire to win and that proved that today.”

It was a race that wasn't meant to be for Bowen, who had accepted a 1400m gallop at Lismore last Tuesday before the meeting was abandoned.

"I had freshened him up for that, which was only 1400m, but when the races were cancelled this was all that was left for him,” he said.

"I thought it might be a bit too far too soon, but he is a genuine stayer and his class prevailed.”

For McGuren, it was a proud moment to win the Coutts Crossing Cup, with the local jockey of the belief all small towns should be recognised.

"It is definitely important to have these minor features, and you know I am not out there to run second,” he said. "We have to have these small town Cups because it keeps those towns thriving and keeps the people coming into town to support the local races.

"I grew up and went to a small town school out at Copmanhurst, I rather that little small town community. When the people are here and do get on their feet it gives you a real buzz on the track.”

The win in the Cup was McGuren's second for the day after saluting on Grafton maidener Caro Cavallo for the John Shelton stable. It was another photo finish for the Grafton jockey who flashed late to beat home fellow Shelton runner King of Monaco.

Add that result to his two minor placings earlier in the day and McGuren is beginning to show signs of his unbeatable 2016/17 form.

Grafton trainer Shane Everson also continued his recent winning ways at the Coutts Crossing Cup meeting as $4-equal favourite Ilia let down late to score a runaway win in the opening race.

Everson's apprentice Olivia Pickering rode the horse to tee, following the leader into the turn before breakign clear at the 200m mark.

The almost two-length victory over Just A Dame (Matt McGuren) made it four wins from the last five starts for the seven-year-old mare.