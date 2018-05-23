Pecking order is revealed at annual poultry show

TOP BIRDS: Judge Jim Brown of Inverell hasn't judged in Grafton for 20 years but said there was always a quality field here.

TOP BIRDS: Judge Jim Brown of Inverell hasn't judged in Grafton for 20 years but said there was always a quality field here. Lesley Apps

WHILE the glossy bantam cock bird being handled by Judge Jim Brown might have a proper name back home in the hen house, for the purposes of the annual Grafton Poultry Show he was simply known as No. 358.

After poking something that looked like a retractable TV antenna at the reasonably calm fellow to incite some movement, the very colourful Old English Pile was manhandled for a good minute without so much as a protest crow.

Checking his feather quality, his scrawny feet and other pieces of pride-inducing poultry traits, the judging was done on this hard-feathered category contender and 358 was back in his cage to perhaps snooze the afternoon away.

That would be a big ask, given the noise emanating from the Caged Bird shed at the Grafton Showground on Sunday, feathers and fascinating conversations about what constitutes a prized chook abounding.

Overseeing the annual day of competition was President of the Grafton Poultry Association Barry Reeves who said it was another great show but "probably greater than great for me because I won Bird of the Show.”

COCK-A-HOOP: President of Grafton Poultry Association Barry Reeves with his Bird of the Show an Australorp cockerel. Lesley Apps

The veteran poultry breeder said there was no risk of a royal commission into that because "in everyone's opinion his Australorp was the best chook in the shed”.

He said there were nearly 600 entries on the day and thanks to their generous sponsors, almost everyone won a prize.

"Most people went away with something. Our major sponsor McGregor Gourlay organised other companies to donate bags of feed, we even had them as lucky door prizes and raffle prizes,” Barry said.

Poultry flew in from all over the Clarence and surrounding areas, including Coffs Harbour and Lismore.

"We haven't got a very big band of workers but everyone gets in and helps when we need it.”

Barry said his Australorp cockerel was up against some tough competition in a hard feathered bantam that took out not only its category, but the overall hard-feather prize, the Syd Dwyer Memorial Trophy and the Roger Harrison Memorial Trophy. "Mine just managed to get over top of it.”

And while his Australorp is on a roll there's no rest for Barry's Bird of the Show as his competition commitments will see them both up early and at Bangalow on Saturday morning for more competition. "We're then off to Lismore for the long weekend.”

Grafton Poultry Show results

Major Awards

Grand Champion Hard Feather Large: John Slater

Reserve: Jarman and Virtue.

Grand Champion Soft Feather Large: Barry Reeves

Reserve: Barry Reeves

Grand Champion Hard Father Bantam: Ron Porter

Reserve: Ron Porter

Grand Champion Soft Feather Bantam: Phil and Jess Wilson

Reserve: Chris Hallam

Champion Waterfowl: Louies Silkies and Poultry

Reserve: Brown Holdings

Hard Feather Breeding Pair: Garry Levis

Soft Feather Large Breeding Pair: Barry Reeves

Hard Feather Large Breeding Pair: Jarman and Virtue

Soft Feather Bantam Breeding Pair: RW Connor

Waterfowl Breeding Pair: Brown Holdings

Champion Junior Exhibit: Riley Wilson

Reserve: Kaylee Adamson

Roger Harrison OE Bantam: Ron Porter

Syd Dwyer Champion Hard Feather: Ron Porter

Champion Ancona: Ashleigh Chevalley

Nelson Family Bird of Show: Barry Reeves